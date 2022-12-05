ST. THOMAS — Mahogany spearfishing guns line up next to finely crafted bowls, and ornaments handcrafted from calabash, coconut, and local timber fill tables at the Woodworkers Expo 2022 held over the weekend at E’s Garden Tea House in downtown Charlotte Amalie.
The nine artists on display — William Johnson, Avelino Samuel, Joseph DeGazon, Harold Shomo, Afreekan Southwell, Albion “Chico” George, John Farrington, Tulip Fleming, and Dominique Lezama — are members and guests of the St. Thomas-St. John Woodworkers Society, an organization formed to showcase the expertise of craftspersons and artisans with a talent for resuscitating fallen trees around the island and transforming them into vibrant works of art.
The annual expo, back this year after a break due to the pandemic, gives the community a chance to support Virgin Islands artists who have spent decades developing their craft, while selecting the perfect one-of-a-kind holiday gifts made in the Virgin Islands, according to Southwell.
Pens, plaques, rolling pins, vases, and mortar and pestle find their place next to turtles, fish, napkin rings made out of mango, genip, tibet, mahogany and lignum vitae among the many Virgin Islands trees sourced for wood. The idea to experiment with this wide range sprung from acclaimed woodworker Avelino Samuel, according to Southwell, the organization’s president.
A retired educator who teaches workshops on the mainland, Samuel got started in his craft as a child, developing his interest from signature vases to making the spearfishing guns that fuel his deep water dives.
“I just make stuff,” Samuel said, adding that his work is often tied to what he feels passionate about in the moment, be it functional or more decorative to the buyer.
Woodworker Chico George chose to diversify his style, from the pens on display, to creating local wines and capturing beautiful sunsets framed in photographs taken above Brewer’s Bay.
“This can’t remain hidden,” George said of the expo. “A lot of people to me don’t realize the amount of talent that we have here.”
First-timers Dominique Lezama and John Farrington, featured guest artists, were excited to showcase colorful skateboards and profiles inspired by nature, juxtaposed against pencil renderings of Virgin Islands heroes including Julian Jackson and Sanderilla Thomas, respectively.
One highlight from the expo was a visit by students from Eudora Kean High School and All Saints Episcopal School. With a new woodworking shop open at the Wheatley Skills Center as of August, the community at large will have the opportunity to learn the craft .
“Wood is like life. When you actually look at a tree and imagine how long that tree has been sitting there, hundreds of years, this is really a very sturdy planet, because this thing weighs tons,” Southwell said.
The Woodworkers Expo 2022 will move to the Starfish Market on St. John Dec. 15-17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“In some philosophies, the trees represent the lungs of the earth. For us as creators, we know the transition of a tree can be variabled into all sorts of items made. So, it’s another life form that it can take on.”
