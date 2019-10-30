ST. THOMAS — Construction is underway to expand the outdoor dining area of Petite Pump Room Bar and Restaurant, located on the second level of the Blyden Marine Terminal.
The V.I. Port Authority, in a statement this week, said it hired Ohio-based contractor TMZ Construction to reinforce the steel beams in the terminal’s first-floor waiting area — above which, the new expanded dining area will take shape.
According to the statement, the contractor will replace the existing steel, and sandblast and coat other structural elements before encasing the beams in concrete columns.
The project will cost an estimated $31,099.
Port Authority spokesperson Monifa Marrero-Brathwaite said the restaurant’s owners, Michael and Judy Watson, are long-time tenants of the Blyden terminal — indeed, the restaurant has operated at the terminal since its 1994 inception.
Marrero-Brathwaite emphasized that the terminal belongs to the Port Authority and therefore the funds used are in pursuit of strengthening the building.
Construction began Tuesday and will continue daily after the last ferry departs.
The steel beam reinforcement is slated to be completed by Dec. 1.
The work is not expected to impede travel or affect operations at the port, according to the Port Authority.
Petite Pump Room Bar and Restaurant will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year as a St. Thomas hub for local and American cuisine.
The dining area expansion is expected to add 500 square feet and roughly 35 more seats, according to Michael Watson.
For more information about the restaurant, visit: https://www.petitepumproom.com/.
