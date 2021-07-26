Russian Navy marks 325th anniversary with ship parade
MOSCOW — Russia marked the 325th anniversary of the founding of its navy with ship parades at major ports on Sunday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the main parade of more than 50 vessels in St. Petersburg, which included ships from the navies of Iran, Pakistan and India.
The Iranian frigate Sahand, which sailed down the Neva River in the parade, and the sea-based vessel Makran attracted attention from naval observers due to their unusually long voyages to Russia.
Parades also took place in the Russian naval bases of Severomorsk, Caspiisk, Baltiisk, Sevastopol, Vladivostok and at the Russian naval base in Tartus, Syria.
Typhoon In-fa hits China’s east coast, canceling flights
BEIJING — Typhoon In-fa hit China’s east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday after people living near the sea were evacuated, airline flights and trains were canceled and the public was ordered to stay indoors.
The typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, state TV reported, citing the national weather agency. It forecast rainfall of 10-14 inches.
“People should not willingly go outdoors,” the bureau said.
The typhoon earlier dumped rain on Taiwan and knocked down tree branches, but no deaths or injuries were reported.
About 330,000 residents of Fengxian District on Shanghai’s southern edge were evacuated after wind speeds off shore reached 60 mph, the newspaper China Daily reported.
Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports were canceled and more were expected to be canceled on Monday, state TV reported. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.
The international airport in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also canceled flights.
Train service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, was suspended, according to state TV. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed, as were schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province.
Man, woman, 9-year-old die at Scotland’s Loch Lomond
LONDON — Two adults and a 9-year-old boy have died and a 7-year-old boy is in intensive care after getting into difficulty in the water at Scotland’s Loch Lomond, police said Sunday.
Police were called Saturday night to a report of concerns for people in the water near Pulpit Rock in Loch Lomond, a large lake in southern Scotland. A 41-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and the 9-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene.
The 7-year-old was rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Glasgow. The victims were not named and it was not yet clear what happened.
“Our boat team took part in a multi-agency search operation in the north end of Loch Lomond on Saturday evening led by Police Scotland after a group of people got into difficulty in the water. Tragically, three people, including a child, have lost their lives,” the park authority overseeing the lake said.
Three other children have died in Scotland this weekend after getting into difficulty in water. An 11-year-old boy died in the river in South Lanarkshire on Saturday, and a 16-year-old boy died at the south end of Loch Lomond on Friday.
28 abducted Baptist school students freed in Nigeria
KANO, Nigeria — Armed kidnappers in Nigeria have released 28 of the more than 120 students who were abducted at the beginning of July from the Bethel Baptist High School in the northern town of Damishi.
Church officials handed those children over to their parents at the school on Sunday. But the Rev. Israel Akanji, president of the Baptist Convention, said more than 80 other children are still being held by the gunmen.
So far 34 children kidnapped from the school on July 5 have either been released or have escaped from the custody of the gunmen. It is unclear when the other children will be released. The gunmen have reportedly demanded about $1,200 for each student.
Akanji said the church did not pay any ransoms because it is opposed to paying criminals, but he added the church was unable to stop the children’s families from taking any actions they deem fit to secure their release.
— The Associated Press