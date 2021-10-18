Heavy rains, landslides leave 18 dead in south India
NEW DELHI — At least 18 people have died a day after torrential rains swept through villages and flooded roads in the southern Indian state of Kerala.
Officials said rescuers recovered the bodies in two of the worst-hit districts, Kottayam and Idukki, where the heavy downpours triggered massive landslides, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.
The National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Army deployed teams to help with rescue efforts as several are still feared to be missing.
On Saturday, when the heavy rains began, television reports showed people wading through chest-deep waters to rescue passengers from a bus that was nearly submerged by the torrents flooding the roads.
The state chief minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, urged residents on Sunday to exercise extreme caution even though the intense rainfall has since subsided. Over a 100 relief camps have been set up, he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he spoke to the chief minister and added that authorities were working to rescue those affected. “I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being,” he said in a tweet.
In 2018, Kerala suffered catastrophic floods when heavy downpours amid the monsoon season killed 223 people and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.
Russia sees highest daily new COVID case number
MOSCOW — Russia is reporting its largest daily number of new coronavirus infections, more than 70% up on the number a month ago as the country faces a sustained rise in cases.
The national coronavirus task force on Sunday said 34,303 new infections were recorded in the previous day, compared with the 20,174 reported Sept. 19.
The death toll of 999 was barely lower than the record 1,002 deaths reported on Saturday.
Russian authorities have tried to speed up the pace of vaccinations with lotteries, bonuses and other incentives, but widespread vaccine skepticism and conflicting signals from officials stymied the efforts. The government said this week that about 43 million Russians, or some 29% of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully vaccinated.
Despite the mounting toll, the Kremlin has ruled out a new nationwide lockdown like the one early on in the pandemic that badly hurt the economy, eroding President Vladimir Putin’s popularity. Instead, it has delegated the power to enforce coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities.
Some of Russia’s 85 regions have restricted attendance at large public events and limited access to theaters, restaurants and other venues. However, daily life is going on largely as normal in Moscow, St. Petersburg and many other Russian cities.
The highest concentrations of cases are mostly in comparatively urbanized western Russia and in the developed areas along the Pacific Coast such as Vladivostok and Khabarovsk, but the sparsely populated Siberian region of Sakha and Chukotka in the extreme northeast also show high case rates of more than 150 infections per 100,000 people over a seven-day period.
Venezuela’s government halts talks after ally extradition
Venezuela’s government pulled out of a round of negotiations with the political opposition set to begin on Sunday in Mexico to protest the extradition of a close ally of President Nicolas Maduro to the U.S.
“The government is suspending its participation in the negotiation and dialogue roundtable,” Jorge Rodriguez, president of the government-controlled National Assembly and chief of the government delegation, said on Saturday. “We will not be attending the round that was set to start tomorrow in Mexico City.”
Colombian businessman Alex Saab was sent on a plane to the U.S. on Saturday, after spending over a year fighting extradition in the courts of Cape Verde, where he was detained. Saab, who faces money laundering charges in a U.S. federal court in Florida, was recently added as a member of the Venezuelan government’s negotiation team.
“This inhumane action constitutes a new act of aggression by the U.S. against Venezuela,” Rodriguez said. He demanded that Saab be released immediately after the Maduro administration called the move a “kidnapping.”
Hours after Saab was put on a plane to Florida, Venezuela’s security forces picked up six Citgo Petroleum Corp. executives, who had been released in May to house arrest in what was widely perceived as peace gesture to the U.S. A Venezuelan judge sentenced them to as many as 13 years in prison on corruption charges in November 2020. All but one of the executives are U.S. citizens.
Venezuelan intelligence police transferred the executives to their headquarters, lawyers for the men said.
Juan Guaido, the head of the opposition, called the actions against the Citgo executives “an obvious reprisal” and criticized the government’s decision on the talks in a series of tweets late on Saturday.
“With the irresponsible suspension of their participation in Mexico, they are evading once again the attention that urgently needs to be given to this country,” Guaido said.
Saab is scheduled to make an initial appearance in U.S. court on Monday in Miami, The Associated Press quoted a Justice Department spokesperson as saying.
Iran-E.U. Brussels meeting on n-deal to start Thursday
Iranian and European Union diplomats will meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss how to break a monthslong deadlock with the U.S. over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian gave the date at a parliamentary briefing on Sunday, the semi-official Fars news agency reported, citing lawmaker Ahmad Alirezabeygi, who didn’t give any further details. The meeting in the Belgian capital follows a visit by top EU envoy Enrique Mora to Tehran on Thursday.
Iran’s recently elected government has delayed resuming the indirect negotiations with the U.S. since June, citing the change of administration under hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi and a need to finalize its negotiating strategy. The 2015 accord had capped the Islamic Republic’s nuclear activity in exchange for sanctions relief until former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned it three years later, triggering a security crisis in the Persian Gulf.
Oil traders are closely watching the fate of the current negotiations. If the nuclear agreement is restored, scores of sanctions on Iran will be lifted, potentially triggering a surge of Iranian crude on markets at a time when economies are rebounding from pandemic lockdowns and driving strong demand for energy supplies.
— From wire reports