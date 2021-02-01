Somalia’s al-Shabab rebels attack hotel in capital city
MOGADISHU, Somalia — A hotel in Somalia’s capital has been hit by an explosion and an attack by jihadist rebels, police have confirmed.
A vehicle loaded with explosives crashed into the entrance gate of the Afrik hotel, near Mogadishu’s strategic K-4 junction, on Sunday afternoon, police spokesman Sadiq Adan Ali said.
A number of armed gunmen then quickly invaded the hotel, opening fire on staff and patrons inside, he said. Government forces responded to the attack and gunfire could be heard coming from the hotel. Police rescued many people from the hotel, including its owner and an army general.
At least seven wounded civilians could be seen although police did not immediately give casualty figures.
Al-Shabab, Somalia’s homegrown jihadist rebels, claimed responsibility for the attack through their Andalus radio station.
“We know, they have changed nothing from their usual tactic, ramming explosives into a building and following up, assaulting with rifles,” said Ali.
In a separate incident, at least eight children have died and scores of others were wounded when a bomb went off in the Golweyn area, about 25 miles north of the coastal town of Merca, some 74 miles south of Mogadishu.
Poland protesters take weekend off for fundraiser
WARSAW, Poland — From soccer star Robert Lewandowski to opposition politicians, Polish citizens on Sunday donated at least $19 million to a charity’s fundraiser for health causes that has been criticized by the conservative government for its liberal agenda.
Anti-government protesters angry about a near-total abortion ban suspended their marches for the weekend to show solidarity and ensure that they didn’t steal the spotlight from the event.
The annual Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity is held to support the chronically strapped health care system, and its main event is always held on a Sunday in mid-January. This is the 29th edition and it was postponed by two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The $19 million collected is significantly less than over 180 million zlotys collected last year, but the event was to continue until midnight, and making donations was also possible later. This year, the money is going toward laryngology, or disorders of the ears and the voice box, and for equipment for testing head issues.
The fundraiser, which has traditionally backed a message of tolerance and support for minorities’ rights, has been criticized by the government of the Law and Justice party, which promotes family and conservative values.
UK police arrest 9 people at asylum seekers’ camp
LONDON — Police in southeast England said Sunday that they have made a further nine arrests at a former army barracks, which has been used to house hundreds of asylum-seekers and where a suspected arson attack took place.
Kent Police said in a statement that 14 people have now been arrested following a “disturbance” on Friday at the site in the coastal town of Folkestone, which saw windows smashed and a building set alight.
Five men previously arrested in connection with the unrest remain in custody. One of them, 31-year-old Mohammed Ali, has been charged “with assault by beating, using or threatening unlawful violence and criminal damage.” He is due to appear in court on Monday.
Police said no serious injuries were reported as a result of the attack, even though a “significant amount of damage was caused to one part of the site following a fire, which is believed to have been started deliberately.”
The fire broke out at the site, where around 400 people have been staying. The barracks has been dogged by accusations of poor conditions, and at least 120 residents reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
On Sunday, Britain’s Home Office, which overseas asylum applications, is facing allegations from migrant charity Care4Calais that residents remaining at the barracks are living in “freezing cold” conditions and that 100 of them have COVID-19 without a doctor on site. The charity also said there was no hot water to wash with or to make tea, and that it’s “essential” that appropriate care is provided.
— The Associated Press