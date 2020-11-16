Romania: Fire in COVID-19 intensive care unit kills 10
BUCHAREST, Romania — A fire at a hospital treating COVID-19 patients in northeastern Romania killed 10 people Saturday and injured 10 others, seven of them critically, officials said. Prosecutors quickly opened a criminal investigation.
The blaze spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-19 patients at the public hospital in the city of Piatra Neamt, local Emergency Situations Inspectorate spokesperson Irina Popa said. Most of the people who died or were injured in the blaze were hospital patients.
Health Minister Nelu Tataru told Romanian media the fire at Piatra Neamt Regional Emergency Hospital was “most likely triggered by a short circuit.”
Romania’s national prosecutor’s office said it would investigate the blaze as a possible case of criminal manslaughter. The prosecutor who led the probe into a 2015 blaze that killed 64 people at an underground nightclub in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, was assigned to lead the new investigation, the office said.
The fire at the Colective nightclub sparked massive protests that forced the Romanian government to relinquish office. The government was led at the time by the left-leaning Social Democrat Party, known as PSD.
The PSD hopes to reclaim power in the next general election, set for Dec. 6. It is almost certain to use the Saturday fire in Piatra Neamt in its attacks against the center-right National Liberal party, or NLP, which has controlled Romania’s minority government since last October.
The minority government has been struggling to contain the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
Second lockdowns hurts Europe’s Michelin-rated chefs
ANTWERP, Belgium — Many a three-star Michelin meal has been put into a takeout box and sent out on Deliveroo scooters, as renowned chefs in Belgium and elsewhere try to scrape through a second pandemic lockdown that is likely to threaten even the lucrative Christmas season.
Sergio Herman, who has run three-star, two-star and many other establishments that have wowed the Michelin powers and the most refined palates around the world, doesn’t really see any positives to come out of working amid the pandemic.
“Sometimes you feel that whatever you built up over the years is slipping like sand through your fingers. It gives you this kind of fear,” he told The Associated Press.
Across much of Europe, exclusive restaurants have lost the precious appeal of the luxury dining experience — from eating several inventive courses, to basking in sommelier tastings, to savoring the after-dinner sweet and having that little extra chat with the chef.
“All that cannot just be replaced by a box and a plastic tray. That is just impossible,” Herman said.
Cyprus residents detained after rally against lockdown
NICOSIA, Cyprus — A Cyprus court has ordered nine people detained for three days on suspicion of smashing store fronts and hurling stones and Molotov cocktails at police following a rally against a regional lockdown in the coastal town of Limassol.
Police said Sunday that they have also arrested the 31 year-old organizer of the rally on suspicion of inciting others to commit a criminal offense.
The violence took place after around 1,000 people gathered late Saturday in Limassol to protest a strict, 19-day lockdown that bans all non-essential movement of people, shut bars and restaurants and imposes a 8 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew.
Police said the protest was peaceful, but some people began vandalizing nearby stores and attacking police.
Some 23 people were arrested, of which nine — aged 16 to 27 — were detained. They face rioting, vandalism and conspiracy charges. Three others were charged with attacking and obstructing police and were released. Police said all identified demonstrators who violated mask-wearing and social distancing rules will be fined $355.
Health officials say infections in the country’s two southwestern districts jumped from 28% to 70% of the national average in the last six weeks.
