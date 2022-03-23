East Africa’s hunger crisis in need of global assistance
KAMPALA, Uganda — Widespread hunger across East Africa could become “a catastrophe” without an injection of funds to the region’s most vulnerable communities, the international aid group Oxfam warned Tuesday.
An estimated 13 million people are facing severe hunger in the Horn of Africa as a result of persistent drought conditions, according to the United Nations.
Only 3% of the needed $6 billion has been raised for food assistance amid “competing priorities,” as the world’s attention has focused on the humanitarian crisis in the war in Ukraine, Oxfam International Executive Director Gabriela Bucher said in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi.
“The brutal truth is that at the moment East Africa is not on the global agenda,” said Bucher. The world risks “ignoring one of the greatest crises,” she said. “2022 cannot be the year in which hundreds of thousands die from an unavoidable hunger crisis in East Africa because we couldn’t get this into the agenda.”
Somalia, Ethiopia and Kenya face the driest conditions recorded since 1981, the U.N. World Food Program reported in February. More forecasts of below-average rainfall threaten to worsen conditions in the coming months, the agency warned.
Malnutrition rates are high in the region and drought conditions are affecting pastoral and farming communities.
While it “feels like a world on fire,” donors “don’t have to choose. The human rights and humanitarian needs of all people must be met,” said Bucher. “Our world is more than capable of doing so.”
Somalia is particularly vulnerable because it faces sporadic violence and there is concern the situation could deteriorate. Hundreds of thousands of Somalis have already fled their homes in search of help.
About 250,000 people in Somalia died from hunger in 2011, when the U.N. declared a famine in some parts of the country. Half of them were children. Bucher called for “a life-saving” cash injection to support local responders to cope with the impact of drought conditions.
Trudeau nearing deal to keep Liberals in power until 2025
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is close to an agreement with a left-leaning opposition party that would keep his Liberals in power until 2025, according to multiple reports.
The Liberals and the New Democratic Party have struck a tentative deal that would see the NDP support the government in confidence votes, in exchange for advancing policies including national dental care and drug programs, CTV News and the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported Monday night, citing unnamed sources.
The deal, which must still be approved by each party’s caucus, is for a so-called confidence-and-supply agreement, not a formal coalition pact that would see NDP lawmakers take cabinet positions. Trudeau will speak to the media at 9 a.m. in Ottawa before holding a cabinet meeting.
Trudeau called a snap election last year hoping to regain the parliamentary majority he lost in 2019. His Liberals won 159 of the 338 seats in Canada’s House of Commons, 11 shy of a majority. The NDP holds 25 seats.
If the deal comes to fruition, it would reshape Canada’s political landscape, giving Trudeau more latitude to govern as though his party has a majority. The primary opposition party, the Conservatives, are in the midst of a leadership race that will conclude in September.
The Canadian dollar was little changed on the reports, trading at C$1.2583 per U.S. dollar as of 6:57 a.m. Toronto time on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, there is significant debate about whether Trudeau will see the Liberals through another campaign, which would be his fourth at the helm. Pushing the next election off three years would give the prime minister more time to decide whether to step down and trigger a leadership race in the governing party.
9M kids to be vaccinated against polio in Africa
CAPE TOWN, South Africa — A drive to vaccinate more than 9 million children against polio has been launched this week in four countries in southern and eastern Africa after an outbreak was confirmed in Malawi.
The urgent vaccination campaign has started in Malawi where drops of the inoculation are being placed in the mouths of children across the country, including in the capital, Lilongwe, and the country’s largest city, Blantyre.
The vaccination campaign will be expanded on Thursday to include the neighboring countries of Mozambique, Tanzania and Zambia, according to UNICEF which is working with the governments and other partners.
Three more rounds of vaccinations will follow in the coming months with a goal of reaching more than 20 million children.
“This is the first case of wild polio detected in Africa for more than five years and UNICEF is working closely with governments and partners to do everything possible to stop the virus in its tracks,” says Mohamed M. Fall, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.
People most commonly contract polio when they drink water contaminated by the feces of someone who carries the virus. Children under the age of five and those living in areas with poor sanitation are most at risk.
Artifacts seized from U.S. billionaire returned to Israel
NEW YORK — Prosecutors in New York announced the repatriation Tuesday of $5 million worth of looted antiquities seized from billionaire hedge fund manager Michael Steinhardt to Israel, where Steinhardt is well known as a patron of cultural institutions.
The 39 items being returned to Israel include two gold masks dating from about 5000 B.C. that are valued at $500,000 and a set of three death masks that date from 6000 to 7000 B.C. and are worth a total of $650,000, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said.
“These rare and beautiful artifacts, which are thousands of years old, have been kept from the public because of illegal looting and trafficking,” Bragg said. “My office is proud to once again return historic antiquities to where they rightfully belong.”
The objects that authorities say were illegally acquired in Israel are part of $70 million worth of stolen antiquities that Steinhardt agreed to turn over in a deal to avoid prosecution.
Under the agreement, Steinhardt is permanently barred from acquiring antiquities. Items seized from Steinhardt have previously been returned to authorities in Greece and Jordan.
A message seeking comment on Tuesday’s announcement was sent to an attorney for Steinhardt. His attorneys have said previously that the dealers from whom Steinhardt bought antiquities represented to him that they held lawful title to the artifacts.
