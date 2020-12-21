Majority of Kenyan health care workers go on strike
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan doctors and other crucial medical personnel in public hospitals Monday started a nationwide strike to protest the lack of personal protective equipment and health insurance for frontline workers fighting against the spread of the coronavirus.
The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union announced its 7,200 members have been asked to stop working until the government meets their demands. This means a majority of Kenyan medical personnel in public hospitals are picketing amid a growing pandemic.
Kenya has reported 94,500 COVID-19 cases since the first positive case was detected in mid-March and 1,639 deaths.
More than 36,000 clinicians and nurses began a strike 15 days ago and talks to get them back to work collapsed today, said Austine Oduor Otieno, deputy secretary general of the Kenya Union of Clinical officers.
Until recently, Kenya’s infection numbers fell below countries in Europe or Latin America or even elsewhere in Africa. Only last month a surge drew continental concern when four doctors recently died in a single day.
The recent death of a 28-year-old medical intern from COVID-19 complications has been used to illustrate the challenges doctors are facing. The union launched the strike Monday in his hometown in western Kenya’s Kisii county before attending his funeral
“He embodied the reasons we have to go on strike; he is a young doctor who died without formal employment... he is a young doctor who died without NHIF( national insurance cover), he is a young doctor who died without compensation,” said Dr. Kelvin Osur, a union official in charge of Nyanza region of western Kenya.
Kenya’s health minister has in recent weeks been warning medical workers who were already on strike and those planning to go on strike that they will lose their jobs.
“ I urge you to resume work to avoid losing your job... As we go toward Christmas, the festive season, do not be another statistic that will be a job seeker next year,” Mutahi Kagwe said.
In response the KMPDU Secretary General Chibanzi Mwachonda said threats and intimidation will only make things worse.
Mwachonda said doctors have been forced to raise funds for colleagues needing treatment for COVID-19. The union is demanding the government create facilities to dedicated to treat medical workers, in addition to comprehensive life insurance, pensions and adequate PPE’s.
Many Kenyan have expressed anger on social media platforms at the government for not dealing with the medical workers plight and instead focusing on politics — pushing forward with a referendum to change the constitution to create more seats in the executive.
McDonald’s sells ‘Spam burger’ with cookie coating
BEIJING — McDonald’s is selling a sandwich made of Spam topped with crushed Oreo cookies Monday in China in an attention-grabbing move that has raised eyebrows.
Global brands from restaurants to automakers sometimes roll out offbeat products to appeal to Chinese tastes in the populous and intensely competitive market.
This is undoubtedly one of them.
“I thought it was delicious,” said a comment signed Feifei Mao Enthusiast on the Sina Weibo microblog service. “Is that because I love McDonald’s too deeply? Or is something wrong with my taste?”
The sandwich is made of two slices of Spam, a product of Hormel Foods LLC, and Mondelez International’s Oreo cookies, topped with mayonnaise.
McDonald’s Corp. said the sandwich was part of a series of “members only” promotions to be released on Mondays in China.
“There is no need to release unnecessary products,” said a comment left on the company’s microblog account. It received more than 2,000 “likes.”
McDonald’s said it planned to sell no more than 400,000 of the “Lunchmeat Burgers.” It wasn’t clear how many have been sold or how many people who flooded social media with scathing comments had eaten one.
“When you hate someone but have to invite him to dinner, you can ask him to eat McDonald’s Oreo lunchmeat burger,” said a separate comment on Sina Weibo.
Nicaragua essentially bans opposition from 2021 elections
MANAGUA, Nicaragua — Nicaragua’s ruling party-dominated Congress passed a law Monday that would essentially ban opposition candidates from running in the 2021 presidential elections.
The law gives the government of President Daniel Ortega the power to unilaterally declare citizens “terrorists” or coup-mongers, classify them as “traitors to the homeland” and ban them from running as candidates.
Given that Ortega has already applied those terms to virtually the entire opposition and the leaders of massive 2018 protests against his regime, the law approved Monday appears aimed at sweeping aside the last roadblock to Ortega’s continuing his near-perpetual rule over the Central American nation.
The law bans candidates “who lead or finance a coup ... encourage foreign interference, ask for military intervention ... propose or plan economic blockades, applaud and champion the imposition of sanctions against Nicaragua or its citizens.”
So far, the United States has imposed sanctions on about 27 people close to Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, including Murillo herself and three of her children with Ortega. The sanctions are aimed at bringing about free elections.
The law says people designated by Ortega “will be traitors to the homeland, and for that reason may not run for public office.” Treason is punishable by prison terms of up to 15 years.
Israeli PM further tightens air travel virus restrictions
JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the country has further tightened restrictions on incoming air travel in response to the new strain of the coronavirus.
Netanyahu said Monday that Israel will not allow foreign nationals to enter the country, and any Israelis who return from abroad, starting Wednesday, will go into quarantine at state-designated hotels. Currently, returning Israelis are allowed to quarantine at home. The restrictions will remain in effect for 10 days.
Israel has already barred most foreign visitors since the start of the pandemic, but made exceptions for certain groups like religious seminary students. Israeli officials say almost all loopholes will now be closed.
On Sunday, Netanyahu also said Israel was banning incoming flights from the U.K., Denmark and South Africa — saying those are the countries where the new mutation of the coronavirus had been detected. He said the ban could be extended to other countries if the strain spreads.
