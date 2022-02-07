Lebanon returns 300-plus ancient artifacts to Iraq
BEIRUT — Lebanon’s Ministry of Culture handed over to Iraq on Sunday 337 ancient artifacts that had been on display in a Lebanese museum for years.
The items, which included clay tablets, were returned by Minister of Culture Mohammed Murtada to Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon during a ceremony held at the National Museum of Beirut.
Murtada told Iraq’s state-run news agency in a Saturday report that a Lebanese committee had been investigating the items since 2018.
The artifacts had been stored most recently at the private Nabu Museum in northern Lebanon. The report gave no further details about the artifacts’ provenance.
“We are celebrating the handing over of 337 artifacts that are of different eras of civilizations in Mesopotamia,” Iraq’s ambassador to Lebanon Haider Shyaa Al-Barrak said at the ceremony. This will not be the last handover, he added, without elaborating.
Many of Iraq’s antiquities were looted during the country’s decades of war and instability, mostly since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
Iraq’s government has been slowly recovering the plundered antiquities since then. Archaeological sites across the country however continue to be neglected due to lack of funds.
At least half dozen shipments of antiquities and documents have been returned to Iraq’s museum since 2016, according to Iraqi authorities.
Fire at historic Los Angeles church under investigation
LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked a blaze at a historic church over the weekend in the Watts neighborhood that charred the roof and interior of the nearly 100-year-old sanctuary.
The fire at St. John’s United Methodist Church in the 1700 block of Santa Ana Boulevard started about 11:20 a.m. Saturday in vegetation outside the church before spreading inside the two-story house of worship, according to preliminary information from the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Roughly 80 firefighters battled the blaze for nearly an hour before finally extinguishing the fire, according to LAFD.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Arson investigators responded to the scene, as is protocol for fires at houses of worship, said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.
No one was reportedly inside the 98-year-old church when the fire started and spread into the sanctuary, according to KCBS-TV. Video from the TV station showed the church’s charred interior, roof and a blackened steeple.
The Rev. Kathey M. Wilborn said on Facebook that she was on her way to a hair appointment when she got a call about the fire at her church.
“And this is what I came to,” Wilborn said, standing outside the building surrounded by fire trucks. “Let us be in prayer for the witness. Let us be in prayer for these firefighters. Let us be in prayer for the people of St. John’s United Methodist Church, the church in Watts with Watts at heart.”
Mass swarm of dead fish in Atlantic prompts inquiry
PARIS — France and the European Union are investigating why a massive swarm of dead fish was released by a huge trawler in the Atlantic Ocean off France, after an environmental group released dramatic video and photos of the incident.
The images by the group Sea Shepherd show a blanket of dead blue whiting fish floating on the surface of the Bay of Biscay, off the coast of southwest France. The group estimates it held some 100,000 dead fish.
Struck by the “shocking” images, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin tweeted Friday that she ordered the National Center for Fishing Surveillance to investigate what happened.
The European commissioner for the environment, oceans and fisheries, Virginijus Sinkevičius, announced an inquiry into “national authorities of the fishing area and presumed flag state of the vessel, to get exhaustive information and evidence about the case.”
The Pelagic Freezer-Trawler Association, which represents the Lithuania-registered trawler Margiris, which caught the fish, said in a statement that the fish were “involuntarily released into the sea” on Thursday because of a tear in the trawler’s net.
“Such an accident is a rare occurrence, and in this case was caused by the unexpectedly large size of the fish caught,” it said. It said the trawler has adapted its practices to deal with “the exceptional size of the fish currently in the area concerned.”
Sea Shepherd, however, questioned whether it was an accident or instead an intentional dump of unwanted fish. The group is calling for more policing of the seas — and especially of massive industrial trawlers — to protect sea life and oceans.
Migrants rescued from sinking vessel off Florida
MIAMI — Ten Cuban migrants in a sinking vessel were rescued off the Florida coast, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.
A Coast Guard boat spotted the vessel Thursday about 40 miles off Key Largo, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
“They didn’t have lifejackets or safety equipment,” said Capt. Shawn Koch, commanding officer of Air Station Miami. “If the air crew hadn’t found them on the patrol, these people would not have survived the night.”
Six migrants were repatriated to Cuba, and four others were evacuated to Florida for medical treatment, the Coast Guard said.
The rescue came two weeks after a boat believed to be used for human smuggling capsized off Florida’s coast en route from the Bahamas. Only one of the 40 passengers survived.
— From Wire Reports