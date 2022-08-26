Amidst today’s economic climate, gas prices aren’t the only thing taking a hit. Despite generous donations from the community, organizers of the Wounded Warriors Softball Games said they have been forced to postpone the event until next year.
“We were planning the softball exhibition games and tournament for October 6th through 11th and would have included exhibition games, school visits, a media tour, and opportunities for the team members to network on island,” said Ben Mitchell, president of the Never Quit Foundation, which partners with local organizations and politicians to host the game.
On behalf of the USA Patriots, Office of the St. Croix Administrator, and Office of Senator Kenneth L. Gittens, Mitchell thanked the event’s supporters.
“Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be,” he said. “We were unable to meet our set financial targets and other critical milestones in our plan and thought it best to postpone at this time.”
Mitchell said that all the donations were appreciated — and not made in vain as the money will be used for next year’s event.
The USA Patriots, formerly known as the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, has been a registered nonprofit since 2011. Mitchell said the money raised thus far has been set aside to hold the games on a new date in 2023. In the meantime, he encourages others to donate and get on board for next year’s event.
The donations will be used to fund the event and support the USA Patriots’ mission.
For more information on the USA Patriots, please visit www.usapatriotsathletics.org, or contact Ben Mitchell via email at kyoshibm@gmail.com or via cell at (340) 643-7339.