ST. CROIX — Residents territorywide have now through Monday to bid on jewelry, airline tickets and hotel stays among other prizes in WTJX’s first online fundraising auction.

Bidding, which opened on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will continue during those hours through next week. WTJX hopes to reach a fundraising goal of $10,000 “to support our local programming in the Virgin Islands,” according to a news release.