Two students in the University of the Virgin Islands’ Hospitality and Tourism Management program were awarded scholarships from Wyndham Destinations, the parent company of Margaritaville Vacation Club St. Thomas, during an award ceremony in February.
UVI announced that Nikaya Nibbs and Shenique Sealey each received a scholarship of $10,000 to help defray the costs of pursuing their studies.
“We are extremely proud to be able to partner with UVI’s Hospitality program to offer these scholarships,” said Ibrahim Torres, HR manager for the Caribbean at Wyndham Destinations.
Currently in her freshman year at UVI, Nibbs graduated with honors from Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas.
Sealey, who is from St. Croix, enrolled in the Hospitality and Tourism Management program to help reach her goal of opening a restaurant.
Wyndham has been a supporter of UVI’s hospitality program since 2014. In addition to the scholarships, UVI students and graduates have benefited from internship and employment opportunities at the popular beachside resort located on the eastern end of St. Thomas.