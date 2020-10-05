IGY’s Yacht Haven Grande on St. Thomas was recently named the Towergate 2020 International Superyacht Marina of the Year by The Yacht Harbor Association, the only marina in the world to have received the award three times. It won in 2016, 2019 and 2020.
The Yacht Harbor Association, one of the oldest international yachting associations in the world, partners with Towergate Insurance to recognize the best marinas from around the world.
The award follows the marina’s 2019 achievement, rising from 5 Gold Anchor Marina status to the 5 Platinum Anchor level.
“I am beaming with pride for the Yacht Haven Grande team, along with the other IGY family members across the globe, for being the absolute best in the world and for delivering consistently exceptional service to our superyacht owners, guests, captains and crew,” said Executive Vice President of Global Operations Kenny Jones. “Our team at IGY and Yacht Haven Grande have worked incredibly hard to make this marina the Caribbean home for yacht owners, crews and guests. To be selected for this accolade by the captains and officers of some of the world’s most notable yachts is truly an honor; to receive the Towergate TYHA award over two consecutive years — and for the third time — is a testament to our state-of-the-art superyacht facility, but moreover, to the amazing IGY personalities, from operations to our corporate staff, who all strive to make every visit a secure, memorable and fun one. I couldn’t be prouder,” said Phil Blake, marina general manager, Yacht Haven Grande.
Yacht Haven Grande is one of the busiest charter destinations during the Caribbean winter season and is a dedicated superyacht marina capable of berthing yachts up to 656 ft. Yacht Haven Grande, along with other selected IGY marina locations will be offering health screening for Covid-19 to support the industry this season along with regularly updated website content providing key destination information to deliver a successful charter at www.igymarinas.com.
— Daily News Staff