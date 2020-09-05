ST. THOMAS — A mother is being praised for her heroic efforts to rescue her children from a raging house fire that displaced six people Thursday evening in Smith Bay, according to V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George.
Firefighters responded to the call at 4:34 p.m. and found the structure fully engulfed, with flames coming from the northwest side of the building, George said.
Trucks and apparatus and 11 firefighters responded from Lima, Echo and Hotel Companies, and it took 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control.
George said firefighters spent another 30 minutes checking for hotspots, and investigators were still on the scene Friday morning working to determine the cause of the fire.
One young woman suffered minor burns to her back and arm, and was treated at Schneider Hospital and released, George said.
George said the woman had four children in the home, and suffered the burns when she went back in to rescue them.
“All the kids are OK,” George said. “We’re glad that she did what she did, she’s heroic to go back in a building that was fully engulfed. She was very brave to go back and get her child, so I really commend her for her bravery.”
No firefighters were injured. Six residents were displaced by the fire, including the four children, and George said the Red Cross is providing assistance to those affected.