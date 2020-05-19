The University Bound Parents Association was forced to postpone its annual Youth Role Model Awards Luncheon, originally scheduled for this past Sunday, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eight high school seniors from St. Thomas parochial, private and public schools have been selected by their respective schools as the 2020 Youth Role Models. The students were chosen based on their high academic achievements, high standards of leadership and character, outstanding performance in music or sports, participation in community or religious affairs and a decision to pursue post-secondary education during the fall of 2020.
The 2020 honorees include Kathleen Russell of Antilles School; Jonathan Gomez of All Saints Cathedral School, Jhamori Sargeant of Charlotte Amalie High School, Sherna Williams of Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, Nyrah Daniel of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School, Caroline Gaskin of the V.I. Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy, Se’An Rawlins of St. Thomas-St. John Seventh-day Adventist School and Adejanae Thompson of the University Bound Program.
Plans were already in place to introduce the students to the community at the luncheon, and honorees were in the process of soliciting sponsorships, via ads and patrons (which serves as the program’s primary fundraising efforts) to be included in a commemorative booklet. Proceeds of the sponsorships provide scholarships, laptops and other educational essentials for these young scholars’ college pursuits.
The University Bound Program at the University of the Virgin Islands is a college preparatory program for high school students designed to generate the skills and motivation needed for academic success in high school and beyond. The program extends its services to high school students from families meeting low-income criteria or potential first-generation college students. Each year, more than 90% of University Bound participants enroll in post-secondary institutions. The Youth Role Model Awards Luncheon is one of the community outreach activities designed to pay tribute to outstanding high school seniors.
Individuals and businesses wishing to support these students and other graduating seniors in the University Bound Program or obtain additional information should contact director Rosalia Rhymer-Rohan at 340-514-2382 or administrative assistant Yvette Richards at 340-473-3017.