ST. JOHN — ZoZo’s H20, the reboot of the long-running St. John restaurant that enjoyed success at Gallows Point Resort then at the Caneel Bay Resort, has closed.
Owned and operated by John Ferrigno, the upscale Italian venue opened at the Lovango Resort and Beach Club in February, welcoming guests who arrived by private charter boat or a ferry shuttle associated with the island.
“The pandemic has been very difficult for all of us, and the restaurant only opened in February,” property owner Mark Snider said. “John has decided to terminate his lease and we wish him great success in whatever he does. He just notified us on Wednesday.”
Ferrigno’s comments on the closure did not fully align with Snider’s assessment.
“I can’t say that I opted out of the lease,” said Ferrigno. “The Sniders and I could not come to an agreement under the terms of the lease, therefore ZoZo’s will no longer be affiliated with Lovango.”
ZoZo’s has gained a loyal following over the years, and many of the restaurant’s repeat patrons expressed dismay on social media in response to news of the closure.
Ferrigno said he is not discounting the possibility of opening the restaurant in a new location at some point in the future.
“Right now, I’m looking to stay safe, and for my family and my employees to be safe,” said Ferrigno. “There are no plans to reopen elsewhere in the immediate future, but we never rule out what might happen in the future.”
According to Snider, the Lovango Resort & Beach Club’s plans to close down in June for off-season were thrown off course due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the property shutting down in March.
The Snider family, which also owns The Nantucket Hotel & Resort and Winnetu Oceanside Resort in Martha’s Vineyard, will seek a new restaurant for the old ZoZo’s H20 space.
“We want to be an appealing local destination for residents and visitors and we’re very mindful about what people are asking for, so we want to make sure it’s done thoughtfully so people will enjoy it,” Snider said of the future restaurant plans.
Lovango Resort & Beach Club is scheduled to reopen Dec. 15, when it’s expected that beaches on the north and south side of the island will be set up to welcome guests, and luxury tents will be available for overnight stays.