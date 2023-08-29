Dear Editor,
President Gerald Ford eloquently opined during his oath of office: “Truth is the glue that holds government together, not only our Government but civilization itself.” Here, in the Virgin Islands of the United States, diversification remains a challenge. Far-reaching, game changing, impactful legislation is obsolete; prices remain high and opportunities low all while white-collar crime — with consistently low levels of detection — continues to foster widespread institutional weaknesses.
The Jeffrey Epstein saga is of no exception, and presents another thorn in the territory’s side of “truths.” It is without question, those we hired with our votes — politicians tasked with leading our territory into its next dimension — allowed greed, lack of a moral compass and decency to take precedence in the exploitation of young children for financial and political gain. This, all against a heightened, colorful backdrop of corruption, sexual violence and $300 million in tax relief benefits.
Where have our gatekeepers gone, and who will hold these persons responsible? The continued silence by the first branch of government is deafening. Complicit and morally repulsive, describe the actions of those who we entrusted and elected to lead the charge with our votes.
The territory currently sits in a position, absent of true executive leadership, and is operating on the premise of auto-pilot. The socio-economic elite and those with special interest have always been against the liberation of education as it comes as a threat. Hence, journalists and thought-provoking leaders are repeatedly being attacked for lending voices to the victims and the edification of the public in that saga.
We must guard vociferously against such attacks of self-aggrandizement in our politics, as with an informed population comes a more accountable structure of governance. As per an Aug. 18 Daily News article, former Attorney General Denise George, in her recent deposition, accuses Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. of terminating her for not instituting a travel waiver on convicted child molester Jeffrey Epstein’s behalf. The deposition excerpt reads: “He expressed his position but he — but he asked me to make a decision,” George said. “But didn’t tell me what the decision was.”
George, according to the article, concluded in the deposition that it “appeared” Epstein was flexing his “political influence” by having the governor make the request rather than doing it himself.”
Innuendo and inference have no place in a court of law. The separation of powers doctrine was created and added to the Constitution in 1787; its purpose to dilute the concentration of power and provide for accurate checks and balances among branches of government. This case is a perfect example why I am of the opinion that legislation — coupled with election reform — is placed at the forefront, resulting with the attorney general of the Virgin Islands no longer being nominated or appointed by the governor, but rather being elected by “we the people.” Then and only then, will violations of moral turpitude, to include the advancement of political agendas, influence and greed, no longer be a factor.
Good leaders encourage people to see the future and ignore useless, gutter politics and discourse that leads us absolutely nowhere, but into a constant state of distraction. Great leaders remind us of the moral and spiritual values that makes us unique and unites us as Virgin Islanders.
Instead of deflecting, I would encourage the powers that be to invest time and efforts in ways to first rebuild, then enhance the effectiveness and sustainability of the White-Collar Crimes and Public Corruption Unit. This may include advocating for increased resources, collaborative efforts with international and regional partners, improved coordination, enhanced training and technology with the V.I. Police Department, as well as stronger oversight mechanisms.
— Jelani Ritter, St. Croix