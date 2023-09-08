Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has issued September proclamations that aims to bring awareness to emergency preparedness, several public health concerns, environmental initiatives, and contributions made by the territory’s workforce, according to Government House.
Bryan has proclaimed September National Preparedness Month in the Virgin Islands to urge Virgin Islanders to take concrete actions to further their preparations for emergencies and disasters, the news release said. September has also been named National Preparedness Month by the federal government.
In recognition of September as Ovarian and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, Bryan calls on the V.I. residents to learn about their risk of developing ovarian and prostate cancer and to speak to health care providers about screening, according to the release.
Additionally, Bryan has declared September Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month to raise awareness about sickle cell disease as well as the challenges faced by individuals and families in the territory living with the illness, the release said.
Bryan has also proclaimed the month of September Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, noting that suicide is a pressing public health concern in the Virgin Islands and as well as nationally.
He also declared September Labor and Management Awareness Month.
In addition, the release said Sept. 4th was proclaimed West Indies Solidarity Day; Sept. 11th as Patriot Day; Sept. 24th as Gold Star Mothers/Family Day; Sept. 25th as Murder Victims Remembrance Day; and Sept. 29th as Arbor Day in the U.S. Virgin Islands.