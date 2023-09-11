ST. CROIX — Filmmaker and television industry icon Tim Reid is launching the “LGCY TV” Network that will be exclusive to the Caribbean and focus on culturally important stories.
The launch of the network follows nearly a year of partnership between Reid and the University of the Virgin Islands Research and Technology Park’s (RTPark) Entrepreneur-in-Residence program, which played a vital role in facilitating the launch of the “LGCY TV” Network in the Caribbean through Liberty VI, according to a UVI statement.
Initially, the network will begin streaming on Liberty Latin America’s Flow Video Streaming and Subscription Video on Demand Platform.
According to the statement, the LGCY TV Network is intended to be an independent source of entertainment content that offers “a historical and contemporary glimpse of a people who throughout history have strived to build economic empires, despite oppressive forces.”
Further, its mission is to “highlight and share the history, lifestyles and culture of the African Diaspora as they continue to play an essential role in shaping the destiny of mankind.”
The release noted that “throughout Tim’s career, he has endeavored to create and explore a culturally unique view of people and events that mainstream media has often overlooked, stereotyped or forgotten.”
Reid acknowledged that “diverse and culturally significant stories” will be told via the new station.
“Globally, media is undergoing dramatic changes as it continues to expand and define the social and cultural perceptions of billions of people on a daily basis,” Reid said. “I believe that in this atmosphere of media consumption there stands a critical need and opportunity for new strategies and models for those of us, ‘storytellers’ who passionately seek to tell diverse and culturally significant stories.”
The RTPark — an innovative, internationally recognized, economic development organization — is designed to help diversify and expand the territory’s economy through efforts to promote the attraction, retention, and growth of technology, as well as knowledge-based and sustainable agriculture firms within the territory, the statement said.
Through its Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program, Reid collaborated closely with the organization “to enhance its role as a catalytic vehicle in stimulating the creative economy of the Virgin Islands and greater Caribbean,” according to the statement.
It noted that in addition to supporting the promotion of the territory as an attractive location for creative economy enterprises to operate, Reid’s vast experience will support training local talent to access opportunities in the territory’s film and entertainment industry in collaboration with UVI and other relevant stakeholders.
Peter H. Chapman, RTPark’s chief executive officer, highlighted the pivotal role the organization played in connecting Reid with Liberty Latin America through the company’s subsidiary, Liberty VI, which is a client of the RTPark.
“Our partnership with Tim Reid serves as a dynamic step toward greater alignment between us and with the broader film industry, effectively shining a spotlight on the USVI,” Chapman said. “This high-impact sector is poised to ignite job growth within the local and regional creative economy, playing a pivotal role in advancing our mission of fostering a diversified economic landscape for the USVI.”
Reid is well-known for his years playing deejay Venus Flytrap with Loni Anderson from 1978 to 1982 on CBS’ “WKRP in Cincinnati.” He later played a single father raising twins who were separated at birth, each of whom being adopted by a different parent. The series “Sister Sister,” ran from 1994 to 1999, starring real life twins Tia and Tamera Mowry, Marques Houston and Jackee Harry on the ABC network.