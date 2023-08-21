ST. THOMAS — Alafia Rawlins has always been a business-oriented person and it took merely a few questions about local food to get her to open not one, but two restaurants.
Born and raised on St. Thomas, Rawlins obtained an MBA from the University of Baltimore and worked in finance for 12 years before returning home to work at her family’s business, the Bunker Hill Hotel.
She said that hotel guests constantly asking about where to eat or where to get local food inspired her to open Sugarcane Grill in 2013 at the hotel on Garden Street.
In March, Rawlins opened a second restaurant, Cutlass and Cane, in Yacht Haven Grande. It’s an oceanfront restaurant and bar that serves the gamut from fine wine pairings and starters to main entrées and deserts. Menu items include grilled octopus, lobster thermidor, Caribbean braised oxtails, jerk chicken wings, prosciutto melon brie, bruschetta and gelato among others.
Rawlins describes her newest restaurant as a fusion of Caribbean and international cuisine with an emphasis on seafood. The restaurant has a special offering every evening, and the menu changes every few months. The oxtail, however, is always on the menu.
“I can’t get rid of the oxtail, people would kill me,” Rawlins said with a laugh.
Asked about the inspiration behind the upscale décor and ambiance of Cutlass and Cane, Rawlins said simply she likes nice things and visiting nice places, especially when traveling. She said she also hasn’t seen a restaurant on island — the decor includes plush seating, an elegant mirrored-glass bar and beautiful artwork throughout — like Cutlass and Cane.
According to Rawlins, she wanted to open a place where “people could have a nice meal and experience.” Further, most local eateries close before dinner hours and Rawlins said she wanted a place for overnight guests as well as locals to “come and dress up and enjoy a nice evening.”
Rawlins’ experience with her first restaurant has come in handy.
As a restaurateur, she said she realizes the importance of endurance, humility and patience — with a heavy emphasis on patience.
“I like things to be a certain way and things don’t always go as I want. And this is a high stress job, especially when we’re busy. You don’t want to be snapping at your employees and bartenders so you learn to take things in stride,” she said.
In terms of the industry itself, Rawlins emphasized the importance of managing costs.
“Managing costs is critical because if you don’t have a good handle on your expenses, learning how to price your items and your margins — because you can do everything right but if your numbers are wrong then you’re bound to fail,” she said.
Rawlins said when asked, that she “enjoys making people happy with food and drinks, providing an atmosphere that people can experience and enjoy.”
She also said that being able to contribute to the economy by employing people and operating a business that customers enjoy make the long hours at the restaurant worth it.
“There’s a fulfillment in making people happy,” Rawlins said.
Owning a restaurant, much less two, is not for the faint-hearted, she said, before offering advice for those who may want to venture into the business.
“You should be sure that it is something you actually want to do. You have to be sure that you actually enjoy the food and drink industry as well as know your way around the business since you’re the front line in charge of approving everything,” Rawlins said, adding it’s also good to start small.
Cutlass and Cane is in the former Gucci store at Yacht Haven Grande. The interior was completely remodeled from a retail store into the restaurant.
Opening hours are Thursdays to Mondays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and it is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. There is a business casual dress code in place and reservations can be made by calling 340-777-2263.
The menu can be viewed at www.cutlassandcanevi.com.