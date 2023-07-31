To celebrate its 30th year doing business on St. Thomas, Cost.U.Less will host a three-day anniversary celebration and a $30,000 Giveaway beginning Wednesday, where 30 lucky shoppers can win $1,000 each.
The celebration will feature music, mobile food trucks, spin-the-wheel with prizes as well as activities for children.
Joe Thorne, general manager of Cost.U.Less St. Thomas, expressed his excitement over the milestone, noting “We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting this giveaway for our customers” and added that a community is a core brand value at Cost.U.Less.
“This giveaway will bring excitement and energy to our community,” he said. “I can’t wait to announce the winners and see the joy and opportunity that this prize money will provide them.”
To enter to win a portion of the $30,000, customers must spend at least $100 during a single visit at the St. Thomas store between Wednesday and through Aug. 30, and then complete the entry form provided and drop it into the giveaway bin at the front of the store.
According to the news release from the store, “Customers can enter as many times as they qualify, for more chances to win.”
At the end of the month, 30 winners will be randomly selected to receive a $1,000 Cost.U.Less gift certificate.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the St. Thomas community since we opened our first store here in 1993, and we are very excited to celebrate this momentous anniversary with our customers,” Kevin Proctor, president of Cost.U.Less, said. “Our incredible employees are like family to us, as are the thousands of St. Thomas residents who choose to shop here for the great value and quality we offer.”
All St. Thomas residents are invited to attend the three-day Cost.U.Less 30th anniversary celebration, beginning on Friday and wrapping up Sunday, Aug. 6. Festivities begin when the store opens at 8 a.m. each day as follows:
Friday
• 8 a.m. — A free case of water giveaway to the first 50 customers
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Snow Moon shaved ice
• 10 a.m. -2 p.m.: Live DJ
• Spin-the-wheel for free prizes, including one grand prize, a 15-inch Gemini speaker.
• All Day — Scavenger Hunt. A daily $50 winner will be announced. Sampling and promotions will be part of events.
Saturday
• 8 a.m. — A free case of water giveaway to the first 50 customers
• 9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Snow Moon shaved ice
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Face painting and children’s activities station; live DJ from 107.9 DaVybe radio station
• 12 p.m. – Free hot dog to first 100 customers.
• Spin-the-wheel for free prizes, including one grant prize, a 65-inch Samsung TV
• All Day: Scavenger Hunt. A daily $50 winner
Sampling and promotions will be part of events.
Sunday, Aug. 6
• 8 a.m. — A free case of water giveaway to the first 50 customers
• 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Snow Moon shaved ice
• 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Face painting and children’s activities and live DJ
• Spin-the-wheel for free prizes, including one grand prize — Kitchenaid mixer!
• All Day: Scavenger Hunt. A daily $50 winner. Sampling and promotions will be part of events.
In addition to the anniversary celebration, Cost.U.Less will hold a special in-store sale from Wednesday to Aug. 30, offering deals on fresh grocery items, household goods and supplies, general merchandise, snacks and beverages among others.
Store hours are Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.