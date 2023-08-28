ST. THOMAS — For Go Car Rental, customer service is a priority, and General Manager Simone Moore wants to ensure that all of her customers are greeted with a smile.
“Just starting with a smile, people want that, it goes a long way,” Moore told The Daily News.
Moore, born and raised on St. Thomas, has experience in the hospitality industry, as she previously worked for an airline company and for a hotel.
“I’m a tourist too, I use my experience to better someone else’s,” Moore said. “I want to make sure that I provide them with the same quality customer service.”
Moore and her husband initially got into the car rental industry prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moore’s husband started with a small fleet of vehicles and saw the demand.
“We thought that this would be a great market for us,” Moore said.
Due to the pandemic, operations were put on pause, but it gave Moore the chance to prepare to take the business to the next level. Now, Go Car Rental is relaunching their operations with a bigger fleet and at a new location in Altona, behind Oriental Bank.
“We are getting ourselves back out there and letting the community and those abroad know that we are here,” Moore said.
The 19-vehicle fleet includes mostly two-door and four-door Jeep Wranglers, as well as two Toyota Rav 4 vehicles.
“One of the key factors you need when you are traveling is a good security of transportation, reliable transportation, and you want to have convenience,” Moore said.
Customers have the option to schedule a pick-up and drop-off location for their vehicle anywhere on the island.
“We are bringing the rental car to you, and on the day of the return, we will meet you there, making it easier for you,” Moore said.
Moore noted that another way she aims to provide her customers with a well-rounded experience is by answering any questions they may have about what there is to do on the island, where to find local food, and other cultural questions.
“I love customer service, I have pleasure in that — knowing that I’ve made someone’s day — that’s my passion,” Moore said.
Looking forward, Moore said she wants to focus on building their clientele and getting involved in the community.
“As we continue to get established I want to start giving back to our community, and our schools,” Moore said.
Her advice for other aspiring entrepreneurs is to stay positive while pursuing their goals.
“Find your passion, and that leads you into the career you want. That’s where you’ll see yourself excelling,” Moore said.
For more information and to make a reservation visit https://www.gorentalvi.com/ or call 340-690-9159.