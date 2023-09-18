ST. JOHN — Island Green Living celebrated the donation of $34,500 in gravel and concrete by Heavy Materials last Monday.
Sixty-four yards of concrete were used in the construction of a retaining wall to mitigate flooding, and in the paving of a portion of the nonprofit’s recycling yard. Seventy yards of gravel were used to address mud and other issues in the yard.
“This is a great example of the EDA in action benefiting our islands,” said Harith Wickrema, Island Green Living president. “We extend our sincere gratitude for the magnanimous contribution Heavy Materials and Vulcan are making to allay our flooding and erosion issues so we can better serve the community. It is only through the generosity of donors and partners that we can succeed in providing viable solutions to the island’s sustainable waste challenges, such as our Resource Depot thrift shop and recycling programs.”
Recycling of aluminum cans and No. 1, 2, and 5 plastics is undertaken on St. John by Island Green, whose efforts are funded by donations and grants, which do not cover the full cost of the recycling program, said Island Green Executive Director Kelly McKinney.
“If you use the program and you’re happy to have recycling on St. John, kicking us $50 a year or anything you can for the service is so helpful to keep it going,” she said.
On hand to witness the concrete pour last Monday were Heavy Materials Vice President Todd Jackson and General Manager of Accounting and Administration Yvette Williams; Kevin Rodriguez, deputy chief of staff at Government House and board chair of the Economic Development Authority’s board; St. John Administrator Shikima Jones-Sprauve; Island Green Living’s Board Treasurer Curtis Penn; and Island Green’s McKinney.
“Heavy Materials takes pride in being a good neighbor and we wanted to donate the materials to support Island Green Living and the community,” said Jackson. “The recycling is so critical to the islands, so anything we can do to improve that, we want to be a part of it.”
According to officials, to date, Island Green Living has kept nearly 3 million aluminum cans and 30 tons of ocean-bound plastics out of the landfill and waterways and off the streets since their recycling programs’ inception. The organization’s Resource Depot thrift shop has kept about 900,000 pounds of building and other materials out of landfills.