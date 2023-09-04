ST. CROIX — Jamal Miranda is expanding his reach in the restaurant industry.
Born and raised on St. Croix, he’s known to many simply as “Chef Jamal.” The 37-year-old chef is busy preparing to lay out a welcome mat for the community to his latest venture, Wokame Island Sushi Bar and Restaurant.
Located in the heart of Christiansted town and in the space formerly occupied by Dashi, Wokame is set to open later this month for lunch and dinner.
Through his mother, a chef herself, Miranda grew up around the restaurant scene.
“My mother did not want me to be an idle child,” he told The Daily News, so as a young teen, he got his first official job at Rum Runners, where his mom also worked.
He started off toasting bread, then drying and wrapping silverware.
“I didn’t know I was going to be a big chef like this,” said Miranda, who manages the family-owned Le Cuisinier at the former Breezez location.
A former all-star with the Suns on St. Croix, Miranda explained that his attitude in the kitchen is similar to his attitude toward baseball — learn and master every position.
He received a culinary degree from the St. Croix Educational Complex vocational program, and spent one year at Johnson & Wales University’s culinary school. After Johnson & Wales University, Miranda returned to the territory and opened JV Diner, the first diner in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Later, he opened Le Cuisinier along with his brother and mother.
Miranda said he learned how to make sushi while working as the kitchen supervisor at The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort.
According to Miranda, at first he was resistant to learning the craft, but an executive at the hotel advised, “Jamal, in life you have to expand your horizons. As a chef, you don’t just stick to one thing.”
After hearing this, he agreed to train for three days. However, it did not take him long to fall in love with making sushi.
At Wokame, Miranda plans to offer sakes, local foods, and of course a wide variety of sushi. He said he made it a goal to incorporate “an island flair” to the sushi by adding local fruits and vegetables not traditionally used in sushi.
“This is an industry that you can be creative in,” he said.
As for Miranda’s motivation for opening Wokame, “Every day I wake up in the morning and I try my best to touch the sky, but I can never touch the sky. The sky’s the limit.”
With so many restaurants closing their doors, Miranda sees Wokame as a way to employ people in the community and to give back.
“I mean I love cooking, but at the same time, I can help a family bring in income,” he said. “I’m doing it for the employees, I’m doing it for the love of it, and I’m doing it for the customers.”
While local food will be available daily, Miranda plans to focus on having a varied menu during the lunch as a way to expose day-tourists to local cuisine, and to “keep our culture alive,” by making it easily accessible to both residents and visitors. In addition to the general excitement of opening Wokame, Miranda said he looks “forward to interacting with and meeting new people.”
Wokame Island Sushi Bar and Restaurant is partnering with the Caravelle Hotel & Casino to give employees a 20% discount and to host cooking events in the future, he said. Miranda expressed his interest in working with more hotels in the area, as well.
In addition to indoor and outdoor seating options at the restaurant, takeout and delivery will also be available. Wokame Island Sushi Bar and Restaurant will be open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.
To contact the restaurant, call (340) 473-7795.