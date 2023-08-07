Owning Love City BBQ was not a part of Janice Paris’ life plan.
Years later, the self-described hard worker says she has no regrets. And, she adds, even now she has absolutely no idea how she ended up opening a restaurant in the first place.
“This was all God’s work. If you had told me years ago that I would be opening a barbecue place and feeding people, I would have said ‘Not me!’” she said.
Opened just one year ago, menu options at Love City BBQ include BBQ and jerk chicken, BBQ ribs, steak and salmon, and pigtail every other Sunday. Side dishes include pasta salad, potato salad, rice, macaroni pie, salad, corn, and garlic bread.
Paris said at first she could more easily see herself selling clothes or working at a nail salon.
In fact, having gone to cosmetology school, Paris originally intended to open her own nail salon.
She even had a specific location that caught her eye — and waited about seven years to get the building.
“I was at my breaking point when I got a call and the person on the line said, ‘Hey, the building is now available if you’re still interested,’ so I took it,” Paris said.
She added, however, that at that point the nail salon business idea had fallen through the cracks, and she was left wondering what exactly could she do.
“Suddenly there was an image in my head — barbecue. And something in me just decided to go for it,” Paris said.
There was a big hiccup of sorts.
Paris had never barbecued in her life. She told The Daily News that she had never barbecued or cooked ribs, never even ate ribs. Still, she found herself going to restaurant after restaurant, trying different barbecue dishes and sauces in way of research and preparation.
“I was taste-testing a bunch of sauces and would say to myself, ‘OK, I can make this’ or ‘yeah, I can make better than this’ and trying all of these different sauces,” she recalled.
Her research and taste tests were important aspects in the creation of her homemade signature barbecue sauce.
“I probably made 10 gallons of barbecue sauce in my efforts to perfect it,” Paris said, adding that she has a cousin in the British Virgin Islands who barbecues, and he would try to help her make her sauce.
“He would tell me to put a little of this or that, and I would listen, but something just wasn’t right in the way that I wanted it,” she said.
With determination and the help of three taste-testers, she finally figured out and memorized her perfect sauce.
“It took a while of me being a chemist, but I finally made it perfect,” she said.
When she opened her restaurant a year ago, she spent the first seven months working solo.
“It was hard work, but I was able to do it,” she said.
When asked about favorite aspects of owning a restaurant, Paris said that it is meeting new people, noting that her customers are what can “make you perfect.” She explained that as a business owner it is important to listen to customers.
“I don’t make my sauce spicy, because children could be brought to eat something. And a customer can say something like, ‘the sauce is too red’ and I listen,” she said.
Paris is proud of her following, noting that she easily runs out of food every time she opens.
“I’ve had people tell me that I don’t make enough food since I run out every day, but trust me — I make a lot of food. It shocks even me when I see that I’ve run out of food,” she said.
It’s the reason she has a sign with the hours of operation posted on her restaurant that says “10 a.m. — until.”
The “until” means “until we are out of food,” which, according to Paris, tends to be between 3 and 5 p.m.
Asked about the most important advice that she had to give to aspiring business owners, she said it is to “never give up.”
“It’s important to follow your passions and to work hard. Things will get rough, they will get bumpy, but never give up. Even through tears, never give up,” she said.
Love City BBQ and Grill is at 307 Cruz Bay Quarters on St. John. It’s open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. until, but the bar is open longer. On Sunday the hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.