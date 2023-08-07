Attending Ocean Point Terminals’ check presentation on St. Croix were Meridith Prince, OPT training supervisor, from left in the front row; Victoria Henry, UVI assistant professor; Jeff Charles, OPT chief operating officer; Raheem Smart, University of the Virgin Islands student; Afifa Gordon, student; Mitchell Neaves, UVI vice president of institutional advancement; Sauda Ali-Coureur, OPT employee and program graduate; and Erica Parsons, OPT stakeholder relations. In the back row are Khalil Lockhart, student, Winston Ferrance, student, and Alvin Clement UVI faculty member.