St. Croix’s Ocean Point Terminals recently presented the University of the Virgin Islands with a $140,000 check as part of its annual commitment to support training, education and workforce development under the school’s process technology program.
Some of UVI’s faculty and current students were in attendance along with Ocean Point’s Training department during the presentation, according to a news release.
Jeffrey Charles, Ocean Point Terminals’ chief operating officer, noted that the UVI program provides workers for the company.
“Some of our absolute best operators and professionals have completed the UVI program, and it is our pleasure to renew this commitment for the sixth year in a row,” he said, adding that the company is pleased to “continue our long-standing partnership with the university’s process technology program, which prepares students for diverse fields in process operations.”
UVI Provost Camille McKayle praised the donation, noting that the partnership with the company ensures that students trained in the process technology program receive “current and appropriate instruction.”
Under the partnership, the company provides funding that allows UVI to offer 11 courses that assures students are well trained and are able to step into stable professions.
Victoria Henry, a UVI assistant professor of process technology, also praised the donation from Ocean Point Terminals, noting that “UVI is able to help meet the territory’s needs in process operations.”
Henry said that students who graduate with an associate of applied science degree in process technology, go off to pursue advanced degrees in chemistry, engineering, computer science, business and medicine as well as have successful careers with local and international companies.
“We are sincerely grateful to Ocean Point Terminals and look forward to sustaining a long-standing relationship,” Henry said.
Sauda Ali-Coureur, a former UVI process technology graduate and current Ocean Point Terminals employee, described the value of the partnership in terms of how students benefit.
“Some of us were not mechanically inclined when we started, but be cause of the program, that is something we can add to our toolkit,” she said. “Additionally, we were able to learn more about manufacturing and other process operations that aid us in our career daily.”
Ocean Point Terminals, the fifth largest active marine oil and products terminal in the world, is a world-class energy logistics hub centrally located on St. Croix. The company facilitates the storage, segregation, blending and global movement of crude oils, fuel oils, LNG, bunker, gasolines, diesel, jet fuel and liquid petroleum gases, according to the news release.