“The important thing with fashion is that it’s a form of expression and personality.’’
So says fashion enthusiast and longtime owner of Trends Boutique, Lisa Bhola.
The store, which opened in 2006, recently moved across the street from its longtime location on Strand Street, Christiansted. It is the third move, but never from Strand Street, where Bhola said the store attracts St. Croix residents and visitors alike.
Born in Trinidad, Bhola’s family moved to St. Croix when she was 2. Fashion, Bhola said, was something that she has always grown up with, and she has fond memories of her mother’s skillfulness in sewing outfits for them both.
This skill eventually led her mother, Pamela Bhola, to open Fashion Cove Inc. in 1983 — and seven years later, Avant Garde boutique, in Sunny Isle.
Bhola told The Daily News that watching her mother sew their outfits, and helping at the store during her free time, cultivated and nurtured her love for fashion.
“And I’ve always been involved in the business. I would go with her to the states and we would attend these trade shows and workshops,” she recalled.
After receiving her bachelor’s degree in marketing and chemistry from Capital University, Bhola went on to get her MBA at the University of the Virgin Islands. She eventually moved back to the islands, noting that during her time in the states she wasn’t finding what she wanted.
Harkening back to her education and experience, she opened her own store, which sold both fashion and gift items.
Today, the merchandise assortment caters solely to fashion conscious women and includes shoes, fashion jewelry, hats and handbags. And, what sets Trends apart is that its sizes range from XS (extra small) to 3X (or size 22 to 24 women) and from size 0 to 18W. The inventory includes 100% cotton, linen and silk among others.
Bhola said that although Trends is an individual venture, she considers it a family business due to the association with her mother’s store as at one point they were opened during the same period.
“It is still a family business since it’s in the family and linked together, but they were and are two different stores,” Bhola said, adding that while Avant Garde is no longer open, the family business is still going strong with Trends.
Asked what’s she’s learned as a businesswoman on St. Croix, Bhola said it is that she’s resilient.
“We went through hurricanes, refinery closings and the pandemic, and yet we’re still up and going strong,” Bhola said.
Then there are the frequent blackouts from the Water and Power Authority that also continues to pose a challenge — still she has staying power.
When challenging situations arise, Bhola said she adapts.
“I made use of my academic knowledge and was able to persevere. As a business owner, you’re constantly learning, but you also have to wear all of these different hats and juggle all of these balls that come with owning and running a business,” she said.
When asked about the hardest part of being a business owner, she acknowledged that it is, in fact, being a business owner.
“When you’re an employee and you’re working for someone else, paychecks are guaranteed. When you’re the one that owns the business, your pay comes based on the amount of business you make that day, week, month,” she said.
Despite the challenges, Bhola said that her favorite thing about her business is the customers; loving the fact that she gets to meet new people all the time.
“You can really change someone’s day when you give them a new outfit. You can make their day even better,” said Bhola.
Then there’s the reverse.
“I meet a lot of nice and happy people but I also meet a lot of mean and growly people,” she said, explaining that movies and television shows routinely have story lines where business owners show rude customers the door, and that while it is sometimes applauded it’s not the most realistic thing to do.
“Despite how mean they might be, it’s better to be nice because maybe they’ve had a bad day and they’re just taking that frustration out on you. It’s not fun to deal with, but being nice can help you and your business in the long run,” Bhola said.
She explained that while reciprocating a customer’s rudeness can feel good in the moment, it can be pretty damaging to a business since word of mouth is a powerful form of advertisement.
Running a business, she added, is not for the faint of heart.
For most, passion is a huge driving force for those who wish to set out. And while Bhola agrees with the sentiment, she emphasizes the importance of research.
“You can love what you do, but if you don’t do extensive research and prepare yourself with the knowledge, then things may not turn out as well as you may have hoped,” she said.
Research, resiliency and a ready eye for fashion has enabled her to continue a legacy that began with her mother’s talent on a sewing machine.
Trends Boutique is at 1111 Strand Street, Suite 3, Christiansted, St. Croix. Hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with curbside pick up for customers’ convenience. Preview styles on Facebook page, Trends Boutique VI, and email lrbhola@gmail.com or call (340) 719-5633.