Considered a gem in this country’s cultural crown, memories of Denyse Plummer’s shining life on stage as an entertainer and behind closed doors as a nurturing matriarch, devoted Catholic and passionate animal advocate were treasured in tributes by friends, family and fans as she was laid to rest Wednesday.
From as early as 8 a.m., mourners began filing into Queen’s Hall in St. Ann’s, where both the walls and halls of the performing arts centre were draped with the national colours in honour of the icon who died on Aug. 27, following her battle with cancer.
During a prelude to the funeral service for the former calypso monarch and national awardee, members of the crowd were treated to performances of various religious songs from the TTPS Brass Quintet, Los Alumnos De San Juan and Johann “D’ Piano Girl” Chuckaree.
Around 10 a.m., guests, including government ministers Randall Mitchell, Marvin Gonzales, Pennelope Beckles and Lisa Morris-Julian, as well as members of the cultural fraternity, among them Neil Iwer George, Destra Garcia and Michell Xavier, gathered in the hall’s lobby area and were subsequently ushered into the auditorium where they were seated. Among those occupying the first row were Plummer’s immediate relatives, including her husband and sons, Jesse and Robert Boocock.
Sweeping through the aisles were wide ranging memories of one woman held by hundreds in attendance and after settling into their seats, Minister Mahalia Pierre delivered the opening prayer followed by a rendition of “To God be the Glory” by Wendell Constantine.
Adding to the solemn atmosphere that had blanketed the auditorium was a heart-wrenching eulogy delivered by the sons of the late cultural ambassador.
After expressing gratitude to those involved in organising his mother’s service, Jesse Boocock dialled in on his mother’s unwavering love and faith.
“Our mother was a remarkable woman, a woman of honesty and integrity, a woman of class and elegance, a woman of family and God. She was as kind as she was talented, seemingly able to connect with anyone, anywhere and command any room.”
As he peeled back the layers of talent and tenacity that catapulted his mother to calypso stardom, Boocock unveiled her nurturing and heart-warming nature to the audience.
“Even before she fully committed her life to God, she had a goodness about her that everybody loved, her brand was love, it’s what she represented, she enjoyed making people feel special, don’t think it was dumb luck that a few rolls of toilet paper got her on top of her game. She was a hard worker and she loved what she did and she loved her country.”
Jesse, the eldest brother, also pledged to ensure Plummer’s endearing legacy live on through her charitable works.
“She came to Robbie and I with the idea of opening the Denyse Plummer foundation in an effort to give back most in need and yes, maybe a dog or two. We fully intend to carry out her wishes and we will run the foundation together.”
A video tribute featuring compilations of snapshots of Plummer’s life and career was also featured during the service.
Ace steelpan arranger Dr Len “Boogsie” Sharpe also paid tribute to his sister in music.
“Denyse Plummer in a class by herself. I get cuss for bringing her in kaiso arena, but I am not studying them, I want to win Panorama and I see she as a winner and everybody like “Woman is Boss” and other songs, “Nah Leaving.” She is an icon and God bless her soul,” he said.
During the service, John Thomas and the Believe Artist Collective, Blessed Messenger, The St. Hilaire Brothers, Pastor Christopher Tambu Herbert and the Holy Name Convent choir, along with the Goretti Group, all performed songs that stirred emotions.
However, it was a final tribute rendition of “Cyah Leave Him,” a gospel cross-over penned by Plummer of her popular song “Nah Leaving,” led by Minister Mahalia Pierre, that fired up the crowd, causing many to rise off their seats clapping and swaying.
The funeral service, which spanned just over two hours, culminated with cultural items, including drumming, dances and performances by Phase II Pan Groove, Central Stars Tassa group, Tan Tan and Saga Boy, Redman and Lion and the North West Laventille Cultural Movement, as her casket was placed into the hearse. Speaking with the media afterwards, Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell, was confident that Plummer’s pioneering spirit will endure.
“As far as our commitment to honouring her legacy, the National Carnival Commission is charged with that and we look forward to the National Carnival Commission and TUCO to keep her legacy and memory alive with a trend of events honouring Denyse Plummer.”
National Carnival Commission chairman, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, hailed Plummer’s work and contributions to the calypso industry and noted that above anything else, her friendship will be most cherished.
Managing and creative director at Mac Farlane Carnival, Brian Mac Farlane, also underscored Plummer’s contribution to the artform and her ability to remain undaunted in the face of adversities.
“Denyse Plummer was Trinidad and Tobago, she was everything that you want Trinidad and Tobago to be, she loved people, she loved our country, she loved animals and she gave her all and her best and that is who we need to be. We need to strive to be the best we can be,” Mac Farlane said.
“Denyse and I did many events together. I remember when General (Colin) Powell visited at the Hilton Ball room, I asked Denyse to open for T&T and the American anthem and when he heard her, he came and asked who sang the anthem and he wanted to meet her. He saluted her and bowed and said it was the most beautiful rendition of the anthem he had ever heard.”
Mac Farlane also advocated for Plummer’s teaching and legacy to be taught throughout schools.
Meanwhile, Rian St. Hilaire, a member of the St. Hilaire brothers, a gospel vocal quartet, told Guardian Media that working alongside Plummer in the gospel arena was inspirational.
“She cared about Jesus, she put everything aside and she became one who lived for Jesus and she would encourage us, when we were back stage many times, we were always side by side she would give us so much encouragement and ensured we used our talents for the Lord and that we prayed,” St. Hilaire said.
Plummer was eventually cremated during a private ceremony at the Clarke and Battoo funeral home in Port-of-Spain.