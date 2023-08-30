When Steve DeBlasio arrived in the Virgin Islands in December 2017, he had retired from Federal Emergency Management Agency nearly a year earlier after a 40-year career with the federal agency.
He played instrumental roles in helping people recover from some of the nation’s most notable disasters — Hurricane Katrina, 9/11, and hurricanes Hugo and Marilyn, among many others — and was ready to step away from a long and storied career. Instead, he’d been called to the territory to help the Virgin Islands recover from the twin devastations of Irma and Maria. Ultimately, those two hurricanes are what pulled DeBlasio back into the field of disaster recovery, and he found a new home in the island of St. John.
“I supported VITEMA at the EOC level and Love City Strong, which was an up-and-coming volunteer agency,” said DeBlasio. “The folks on St. John felt I’d be much more valuable here so I stayed and I’ve been here ever since.”
Almost six years after the 2017 hurricane season that brought DeBlasio out of retirement, he’s risen to the role of VITEMA assistant director, VITEMA announced this month. DeBlasio previously worked as VITEMA’s deputy director of logistics since January 2020, and said he was on the cusp of once again attempting to retire when he was nominated for the assistant director role.
“Steve brings a tremendous amount of experience working with senior leaders during disaster preparation and response,” said VITEMA Director Daryl Jaschen, who recruited DeBlasio for the new role. “This promotion from within the VITEMA family is based on his demonstrated teamwork and desire to serve our community in an ever-greater capacity. With his experience, and certification as an emergency manager with the International Association of Emergency Managers, I know he will encourage our younger VITEMA staff to pursue their own certifications.”
“I firmly believe that the legacy of people like myself will be that when you finally do hang up your boots, you know the agency is in good hands with the next generation that you helped to build,” said DeBlasio. “I have great relationships and tremendous people skills, and I enjoy working with people. You have to earn your staff’s trust and loyalty. I do the best I can to do that and I’ve always been successful.”
DeBlasio’s career with FEMA began when he came to the Virgin Islands in the wake of 1995’s Hurricane Marilyn. He was employed by the General Services Administration and worked in resource support for FEMA.
“FEMA just fell in love with me and they said, ‘You gotta come over to FEMA,’ so in 1997 or so I joined FEMA as a division director,” said DeBlasio. “From there I became a federal coordinating officer and then a recovery coordinator. Those positions are appointed by the president.”
Though some people would be inclined to feel saddened or worn down by interacting with people during what is likely the worst time in their lives, DeBlasio said the help and recovery are what keep him going through every disaster.
“What helps me through is when I see us helping,” said DeBlasio. “When I see the financial support, the feeding and hydration, and things happening that help communities and individuals, that helps me deal with the stress of seeing the devastation. I know I’m going to make a difference and my goal has always been to be there to support the individuals who need help — to help them respond and recover, to help them through.”
DeBlasio said one of his greatest professional accomplishments occurred when he was moved from logistics to the position of housing officer during Hurricane Katrina’s aftermath. In that role, he was able to house about 90,000 New Orleans families who’d lost their homes in the storm.
The disaster that sticks with him to this day is 9/11. As a resident of the area, the World Trade Center attacks were particularly impactful for DeBlasio.
“The first time I saw those two lights shine as I was driving the West Side Highway heading back to New Jersey for the day, I was overcome with emotion,” he said of the Tribute in Light, an art installation near the World Trade Center featuring two pillars of light to represent the twin towers. “The people were grateful and they cheered us on but that mission was a tough one. It will always hold a special place in my heart.”
DeBlasio added that he is on the World Trade Center Health Registry, but luckily has not suffered any health impacts from his time at ground zero.
As for his current work with VITEMA, DeBlasio can list with ease the ways the territory is better prepared for a major hurricane than it was in 2017. Homes and other buildings that are reconstructed using FEMA funds must comply with FEMA requirements, resulting in more resilient structures. Ten 100-kilowatt generators were purchased using CARES Act Funds — four each for St. Thomas and St. Croix and two for St. John — to ensure that shelters can be powered in the loss of grid power. Two light towers were purchased for each of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands to support nighttime operations including restocking pods and lighting up shelters and parking lots. VITEMA frequently works hand in hand with the Virgin Islands Office of Disaster Recovery, which DeBlasio applauded for their efforts.
“Adrienne Williams-Octalien (ODR Director) really runs recovery projects well,” said DeBlasio. “It’s a great partnership between VITEMA and ODR. They’re the driving force behind getting these projects done and keeping the agencies on point in dealing with FEMA, and getting vendors paid through the process.”
Beyond hurricane recovery, VITEMA is responsible for other disasters that occur, from earthquakes and tsunamis to global pandemics. During the height of COVID-19, VITEMA was “intimately involved” in coordination, warehousing, and distribution of supplies and vaccines, said DeBlasio. And VITEMA is working to fix non-functioning tsunami sirens, and to potentially add more sirens to the 44 already in place across the territory.
In his free time, DeBlasio said he’s an amateur radio operator and he serves as chief of St. John Rescue, and at the request of his wife, he tries to get to the beach with her on Sundays.
After retiring, or trying to, twice now, DeBlasio said he would like to continue serving through the current administration, but “in my world, you never know what the future could bring,” he said.