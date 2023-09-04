Two firefighters had to be treated for smoke and heat exposure after extinguishing a house fire in Enighed on Saturday, according to a V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services news release.
No other injuries were reported.
The statement noted that two units responded to a 911 dispatch shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday and that upon arrival at the blaze at 161-187 Enighed, emergency workers requested an additional two units.
The 12 firefighters and two off-duty members had the fire under control within the hour , and remained on site for another hour to extinguish the remaining hot spots, according to the statement.
Two tankers and two pumper units were used to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to surrounding structures.
“Our firefighters demonstrated exceptional commitment and skill in managing this situation,” said St. John Deputy Chief of Operations Magabe Calixte in a statement.
“The rapid response of our brave firefighters and EMS unit during this incident embodies our duty as first responders,” he said.
Meantime the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services has launched an investigation into the origin and cause of the fire that began on Saturday.