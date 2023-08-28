Island Green Living has succeeded in keeping nearly 3 million cans and 30 tons of ocean-bound plastics out of the landfill, waterways and off the streets since the inception of their recycling programs, the nonprofit said in a recent news release.
Last week marked the seventh shipment to recycling partner, PADNOS and the third transported through Tropical Shipping, with a heavily discounted rate on a deadheaded cargo ship headed for the U.S. mainland. Included in this shipment are 233,046 aluminum cans and 11,240 pounds of plastics, amounting to nearly 1 million cans and 45,000 pounds of plastics recycled so far this year, the release said.
PADNOS processes the material and sells it to end-users, giving it a new lease on life while reducing the mining of virgin materials.
“We thank Island Green for inviting Tropical Shipping to join efforts in protecting our beautiful Virgin Islands,” Jennifer Nugent-Hill, Tropical’s director of Governmental and Community Affairs, said in the release. “Let’s all continue to do our part in maintaining our oceans, beaches and our land for ourselves, our children and those who come to visit.”
“We salute the governor, legislators, congresswoman Stacey Plaskett, Tropical, other partners and donors since without collaborative efforts and the support of all, we would not be able to deliver these positive results for the territory,” Island Green Living President Harith Wickrema said in the release. “Still, the nearly 3 million cans and 59,000 pounds of ocean-bound plastics we have collected are only a small portion of what the territory generates. Nearly 60% of our waste is compostable and 19% is recyclable — it is a valuable resource.”
As Island Green Living enters its second full season with expanded recycling programs in place, the goal is to grow resident and visitor participation and funding in order to keep even more valuable resources out of the waste stream, the release said.
Island Green Living picks up recyclables at three trash collection sites on St. John with their dedicated truck. The public can deposit their rinsed recyclable No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 plastics and aluminum cans in Island Green’s specially marked receptacles. The locations are as follows:
Cruz Bay: Main VIWMA site across from EC Gas Station and Alfredo’s Landscaping
Gifft Hill Road: VIWMA site just past Gifft Hill School
Coral Bay: Main VIWMA site across from Love City Mini Mart