A total of $17,500 was awarded in scholarships to students who placed at both the district and championship portions of 29th annual Virgin Islands high school Moot Court Competition held in April.
The Moot Court Planning Committee of the Virgin Islands Bar Association hosted the district competition on St. Croix and St. Thomas, respectively. The championship was held virtually on April 19.
“As the Planning Committee felt that students who put in the effort to receive a medal in the district’s rounds were deserving of a scholarship, a budget increase of $10,000 was requested following this year’s championship,” St. Thomas Moot Court Chair Gregory Adam Thorp said in a press release. “The Board of Governors considered the request carefully over the course of several months and ultimately approved the increase in scholarship funds.”
An additional $5,000 in scholarships was awarded in the St. Croix District and St. Thomas-St. John District, the release said.
This year, nine schools entered 21 squads into the competition for a total of 42 students who presented arguments and three alternates. This was an increase from nine schools and 17 squads last year. Four high schools on St. Thomas, Gifft Hill School on St. John, and four high schools on St. Croix participated.
In the St. Thomas-St. John District, the competition was held at the Supreme Court’s courthouse in Crown Bay and was live streamed. On St. Croix, the competition was held at the District Court in Golden Rock. From the district level, 12 squads advanced to the championship.
In addition to the listed top-six squads, Charlotte Amalie High School Appellees J’ovanny Jno-Pierre, Alondra James, and Ll’Nia Hermon (A); All Saints Cathedral School (both squads) Appellants Xania Fleming, Aaliyah Francis, and Arianna George (A) and Appellees Laila Evelyn and Cayla Petersen; St. Croix Central High School Appellants Carmindy Pickering and Hakim Kiture; St. Croix Seventh-day Adventist School (both squads) Appellants J’john-na Charles and Keanna Alphonse and Appellees Eden Smith and Danny Philip competed.
In each district, $5,000 in scholarships were awarded. For each district competition, the following scholarships were awarded as follows. For individuals, Best Oralist: $500; First Runner-up: $400; Second Runner-up: $350; Third runner-up: $250. For squads, First place: $500 (split evenly); Second place: $350 (split evenly); Third place: $150 (split evenly).
The championship round of the competition was held virtually via the Virgin Islands Judiciary’s live streaming platform for the public to watch.
Scholarships, to be divided among each member of the team, were provided as follows: first place: $1,500; second place: $1050; third place: $900; and fourth place: $675.
The Best Oralist received a $1,250 scholarship. Each of the runners up received $925 for first, $750 for second, $250 for third, and $100 each for fourth and fifth. A total of $7,500 in scholarships were awarded.
For questions about results or other topics concerning the competition, please contact the chair for St. Thomas Gregory Adam Thorp at attorneythorp@gmail.com or the St. Croix co-chair, Robert Kuczynski at robb@beckstedtlaw.com