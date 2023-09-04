Moot Court

Charlotte Amalie High School and Ss. Peter and Paul School moot litigators at the St. Thomas-St. John District round of the Moot court event.

 Photo by MOOT COURT PLANNING COMMITTEE

A total of $17,500 was awarded in scholarships to students who placed at both the district and championship portions of 29th annual Virgin Islands high school Moot Court Competition held in April.

The Moot Court Planning Committee of the Virgin Islands Bar Association hosted the district competition on St. Croix and St. Thomas, respectively. The championship was held virtually on April 19.