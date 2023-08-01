Eight years ago, when we sent out the first issue of this paper, conditions were very bad in the Virgin Islands. The venture seemed doubtful to most of our friends and some of them cautioned us not to attempt what we had long planned because it appeared that the time was not opportune. In the rashness of youth, not knowing all of this arduous task, the sacrifices, the small compensation and the spiritual lynchings which we have suffered, we set boldly about the business of publishing. We have managed to survive eight years through sheer pertinacity.
Many changes in the history of the Virgin Islands have taken place since that first day in August, 1930. We have had the good fortune to chronicle and even foretell some of them. Once familiar faces have passed from the scene of our activity, but new acquaintances have come to take their places. In the field of business, we have seen many doors closed and a host of new ones open. The very complexion of the city has been altered by the passing of the years.
It is with deep appreciation for the kindness of our patrons and friends that we send out this anniversary edition; mindful of their tolerance and charity without which our many shortcomings must have inundated whatever success we may claim. We are also mindful of their cooperation, and support; and aid caused us to hold on when it seemed that holding on was futile. We are aware of the social responsibility of publishing a newspaper, especially in a small community of this sort where so much must be done to avoid hurting sensitive feelings and to promote better relationships among various groups that compose our society. If at times we do not please everybody or we please only a minority, it is because the minorities have the same rights that the majority defends.
We will not venture to predict what the next year will be like and we dare not promise to do a given set of things. As we said in a previous article, we are living under the shadow of a gigantic question mark. This much we shall say without fear of successful contradiction: The Virgin Islands is on the verge of great social changes, greater even than those that have taken place during the last eight years; and those changes will be wrought by a realignment of the economic and social powers of the present day. Those who are alert and ready to take advantage of the turn of events will be rewarded by the greater profits possible while the growth is rapid. The indolent and the untrained will seek fruitlessly for a purely political solution of their problems.
Editor’s note: This editorial was written by Daily News founder Ariel Melchior Sr. and published on Aug. 1, 1938.