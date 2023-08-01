Eight years ago, when we sent out the first issue of this paper, conditions were very bad in the Virgin Islands. The venture seemed doubtful to most of our friends and some of them cautioned us not to attempt what we had long planned because it appeared that the time was not opportune. In the rashness of youth, not knowing all of this arduous task, the sacrifices, the small compensation and the spiritual lynchings which we have suffered, we set boldly about the business of publishing. We have managed to survive eight years through sheer pertinacity.

Many changes in the history of the Virgin Islands have taken place since that first day in August, 1930. We have had the good fortune to chronicle and even foretell some of them. Once familiar faces have passed from the scene of our activity, but new acquaintances have come to take their places. In the field of business, we have seen many doors closed and a host of new ones open. The very complexion of the city has been altered by the passing of the years.