Jean and Julian Bishop

The mother and sun duo -- Jean and Julian Bishop -- are donating a percentage of Armrey's earnings for the remainder of 2023 to local relief efforts for Maui and is encouraging other businesses to follow their lead.

ST. CROIX — Armrey Industries, Inc., a local business serving the Virgin Islands since 1961, announced it will donate a percentage of all earnings for the remainder of 2023 to local Maui disaster response and relief efforts.

The company is calling on other businesses to follow their lead, and encourage Virgin Islands residents to make direct donations to this cause, according to a news release.