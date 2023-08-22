ST. CROIX — Armrey Industries, Inc., a local business serving the Virgin Islands since 1961, announced it will donate a percentage of all earnings for the remainder of 2023 to local Maui disaster response and relief efforts.
The company is calling on other businesses to follow their lead, and encourage Virgin Islands residents to make direct donations to this cause, according to a news release.
Julian Bishop, president and general manager of Armrey, remembers a time when Virgin Islanders were in the same situation after hurricanes Irma and Maria hit in September 2017.
“Following the devastation of hurricanes Irma and Maria, and Armrey’s recovery efforts in the Virgin Islands, our team and community are ready to help the people of Maui,” Bishop said in the prepared statement. “In 2017, Virgin Islanders were hurting and needed any help we could get — now, the people of Maui need ours.”
According to the statement “when you make a purchase at Armrey, big or small, you will be helping your fellow islanders in need in Maui.”
Bishop’s mother, Jean Bishop, the owner of Armrey and wife of the late Jack Bishop, who died last year, emphasized the need for compassion during this critical time for Maui.
As a mother of two — she also has a daughter, Katherine — an educator for more than 40 years, and an immigrant herself, Jean Bishop said she always considered herself a global citizen and encouraged others to extend kindness and love to all. She also recalled another hurricane that wreaked havoc on the Virgin Islands, specifically on St. Croix, and the help that followed.
“After the devastation of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, Jack and I found ourselves fresh off our honeymoon, providing shelter, food, and supplies to friends, family, and even neighbors we only just met,” she said.
Armrey Industries, Inc. is a full-service custom cabinet and countertop store that specializes in kitchens, bathrooms, offices, and all spaces residential and commercial.
Visit the showroom office in Estate Richmond, call 340-718-8314, or visit Armrey.com to learn more about the business. Donate to Maui relief efforts directly at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org or other local groups.