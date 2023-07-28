Caribbean Airlines Limited, a leading airline in the Caribbean, began service to St. Kitts on Monday in a highly anticipated launch, officials announced via news release Wednesday.
The inaugural flight, upon arriving in St. Kitts, was met by a delegation led by Prime Minister Terrence Drew. There was the customary water salute for the aircraft, and passengers on the flight received tokens from Caribbean Airlines and the St. Kitts Tourist Board, according to the statement.
The flights will operate five times weekly, directly linking Trinidad, Antigua, Barbados, and St. Kitts. According to the statement, the launch of the new route adds 680 seats per week to and from St. Kitts, “further catering to the growing demand for travel between St. Kitts and other destinations in the Caribbean.”
“By strengthening our regional travel links with Caribbean Airlines, we are forging a path towards sustainable economic growth,” said Marsha T. Henderson, the minister of Tourism and International Transport for St. Kitts. “The influx of travellers and increased business opportunities will invigorate local industries, generate employment, and foster entrepreneurship, empowering our communities to thrive together. Moreover, this venture exemplifies the essence of our Caribbean heritage, where diverse cultures intertwine, fostering understanding and unity.”
According to the news release, the flights to St. Kitts are part of the airline’s “Welcome Home” campaign that “focuses on network expansion and is set to provide enhanced travel options and increased convenience for both business and leisure travelers in the region.”
Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer Garvin Medera expressed enthusiasm about the new destination, stating, “This inaugural service has been in the making for some time, and it’s a proud moment for us to finally bring it to fruition.”
He added, “Through the expansion, facilitated by our Welcome Home campaign, we are fulfilling our promise to provide more convenient and enhanced travel options for the people of the Caribbean.”