The University of the Virgin Islands has announced the appointment of Dale Louis Gaubatz as vice provost for enrollment management.
Gaubatz, who came to UVI in July, has extensive experience in the areas of enrollment management and marketing, having worked for more than 20 years at a range of institutions and will direct his efforts at strengthening UVI’s enrollment vision and strategy and bolstering the university’s student recruitment and retention efforts, according to a recent UVI news release.
“In addition to his service on different college campuses, Louis has also served as an enrollment marketing consultant for some of the leading firms in higher education. This rich blend of experiences equips him with a unique perspective to craft innovative solutions for UVI’s enrollment challenges,” said university Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Camille A. McKayle.
Prior to joining UVI, Gaubatz held the position of executive director of admissions at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colo. During his tenure, his work contributed to notable achievements such as record-breaking enrollment, surpassing budget targets, and fostering the most diverse student classes in the school’s history, the release said.
“After three years of record enrollment at my previous institution, I am excited to get back to my roots of access programming with the Access and Enrollment Services team here. I can’t imagine a better place than UVI to further expand opportunities for a college education,” Gaubatz said in the release.
He added that he is looking forward to serving at an historically black college or university (HBCU) and helping to provide the same career-shaping experience he received.
In his role, Gaubatz will help to direct the future of UVI’s enrollment management efforts, overseeing Admissions, Registrar, Financial Aid, and the Center for Student Success, the release said.
Gaubatz holds a bachelor of arts in sociology from Texas Tech University and a master’s degree in administration and organizational development from the University of the Incarnate Word. His commitment to promoting diversity and facilitating access to higher education was ignited during his time as a student at St. Philips College, an HBCU in San Antonio, Texas, the release said.