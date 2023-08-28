The University of the Virgin Islands has announced the appointment of Dale Louis Gaubatz as vice provost for enrollment management.

Gaubatz, who came to UVI in July, has extensive experience in the areas of enrollment management and marketing, having worked for more than 20 years at a range of institutions and will direct his efforts at strengthening UVI’s enrollment vision and strategy and bolstering the university’s student recruitment and retention efforts, according to a recent UVI news release.