“Timeless: A Virgin Islands Love Story,” a feature-length movie, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting Sept. 6, according to a news release from Development Counsellors International. The date holds special significance as it marks the anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s devastating impact on the Virgin Islands. This hurricane deeply affected the lives of many, including the film’s writer, producer, and director, Edward La Borde, Jr.

The film was entirely produced and shot in the Virgin Islands, and it showcases the talents of Virgin Islanders both in front of and behind the camera. The production caught the attention of multi-platinum recording artist and music producer D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony Toni Tone, who lent his expertise to elevate the movie’s soundtrack and secure a distribution channel, according to the release. As a result, “Timeless” finds its way to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video, courtesy of the Oakland Film and TV Company.