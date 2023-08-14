“Timeless: A Virgin Islands Love Story,” a feature-length movie, will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime starting Sept. 6, according to a news release from Development Counsellors International. The date holds special significance as it marks the anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s devastating impact on the Virgin Islands. This hurricane deeply affected the lives of many, including the film’s writer, producer, and director, Edward La Borde, Jr.
The film was entirely produced and shot in the Virgin Islands, and it showcases the talents of Virgin Islanders both in front of and behind the camera. The production caught the attention of multi-platinum recording artist and music producer D’Wayne Wiggins of Tony Toni Tone, who lent his expertise to elevate the movie’s soundtrack and secure a distribution channel, according to the release. As a result, “Timeless” finds its way to the global audience through Amazon Prime Video, courtesy of the Oakland Film and TV Company.
La Borde breathes life into “Timeless” with two enthralling love stories, each set in different eras but intriguingly connected, the release said.
The film follows the tale of Ajuwa, a young Ghanaian warrior who loses her soulmate to the slave trade. Their souls reunite in the present as Malinda Benjamin, a senator in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Alphonse Walcott, a gifted writer returning home from New York. However, their relationship takes a tumultuous turn when Alphonse falls in love with Bianca, an illegal immigrant from the Dominican Republic.
As the past and present intertwine, the true nature of their spiritual connection in this transcendental love triangle is revealed, according to the release. “Timeless” paints a vivid picture of the Virgin Islands’ beautiful colors, emotions, and culture, with Carnival serving as a significant backdrop that showcases the history and heritage of the islands and the Caribbean region, linked to the African Diaspora.
“The story started with visions of life in Africa in the 1800s, the true history of slavery, and a slave girl running from the storm. Then I became passionate about telling a love story between a regular guy and a girl who felt ashamed of her circumstances,” La Borde said of the film. “Inspired by the movie ‘Black Orpheus,’ I created my own tale and connected the parallels through a storyteller and lucid dreams.”
The cast includes K’misha-Victoria Counts, Brummell Germain, Monai Greene, Julien Baa, Sulay Peñalo, Elaine Jacobs, Bianca Castillo, Shanaka Harris, Margarite Aqustine, Laurel Samuel, and Americo Cabrera.
The making of “Timeless” was a three-year-long journey, filmed across 26 locations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including St. Thomas and St. Croix.