ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Human Services Department recently received a donation from the Gems of Paradise organization.
The contribution consisted of essential toiletries and other items aimed at providing comfort and care to the residents of the Youth Rehabilitation Center and the Anna’s Hope Group Home on St. Croix.
Gems of Paradise Community Outreach Organizer Zara Heskey noted that the organization has been making donations to the Youth Rehabilitation Center since 2021. This year they turned to the public and hosted a donation drive on July 29 at Cost-U-Less.
The donated items, which included personal care products, and other essential supplies, reflect the Gems of Paradise’s commitment to uplifting the lives of those in need.
Human Services said it appreciates the fraternal group’s consistent efforts to improve the well-being of the facilities’ residents.
“We are deeply grateful to the Gems of Paradise for their continuous support and generosity,” said Alicia George, acting director of treatment at the Youth Rehabilitation Center.