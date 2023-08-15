Gems of Paradise donation

Gems of Paradise makes donation at the Youth Rehabilitation Center on St. Croix. From left to right are Zera Louis, GOP member; Lateefah Barry, GOP treasurer; Alicia George, YRC acting director of treatment; Shanavia Martin, GOP president; and Zara Heskey, GOP community organizer.

 Photo by V.I. HUMAN SERVICES DEPT.

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Human Services Department recently received a donation from the Gems of Paradise organization.

The contribution consisted of essential toiletries and other items aimed at providing comfort and care to the residents of the Youth Rehabilitation Center and the Anna’s Hope Group Home on St. Croix.