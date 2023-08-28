Island Green Living has succeeded in keeping nearly 3 million cans and 30 tons of ocean-bound plastics out of the landfill, waterways and off the streets since the inception of their recycling programs, the nonprofit said in a recent news release.

Last week marked the seventh shipment to recycling partner, PADNOS and the third transported through Tropical Shipping, with a heavily discounted rate on a deadheaded cargo ship headed for the U.S. mainland. Included in this shipment are 233,046 aluminum cans and 11,240 pounds of plastics, amounting to nearly 1 million cans and 45,000 pounds of plastics recycled so far this year, the release said.