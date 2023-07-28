The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association recently announced that Jamaica will host the 42nd edition of Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace next year.
CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig, in a news release, praised Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and the Jamaican Hotel and Tourist Association for partnering with CHTA to host what she said was the association’s most important event, which brings together buyers and sellers of the region’s tourism products and services.
The Marketplace is scheduled for May 20-22, 2024.
“We at CHTA are delighted that Jamaica in building on the enormous success of our Marketplace this year in Barbados because it is where deals are made, allowing new and established buyers from all corners of the world to access a rich offering of travel products and experiences throughout the Caribbean,” Madden-Greig said in the release.
Marketplace, she added, was last held in Jamaica in 2019, and delegates are eagaer to return to the island to experience new offerings.
Currently, the group director of Marketing and Sales for The Courtleigh Hospitality Group in Jamaica, Madden-Greig also said that Marketplace is, “where those of us in the industry meet, collaborate, strategize and get smarter about how best to share the Caribbean experience with visitors from around the world.”
She also hinted that Marketplace 42 will offer some new elements that will enhance the overall experience, similar to the enormously successful Caribbean Travel Forum and Awards, which is now in its third edition.
Bartlett was pleased to welcome Marketplace participants to the Montego Bay Convention Center next spring, noting that Jamaica had much to offer in not only the country’s tourism assets but also lessons in resilience and the critical need to recover quickly and to thrive after crises.
Bartlett, a key architect and co-founder of the Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre, which tracks disruptions to mitigate and manage their effects, noted that, “At Caribbean Travel Marketplace, we can show the world how the Caribbean tourism sector’s resilience has made our destination secure and safe for locals and visitors alike.”
“This prestigious event offers an important platform to showcase the rich offerings and experiences of Jamaica and the wider Caribbean region,” Robin Russel, president of the JHTA said in the release, adding that while the travel industry can look forward to productive meetings during their stay, members will also experience the “extraordinary hospitality and warmth” for which Jamaica is known.
A forum planned for May 20, 2024, ahead of the official start of Marketplace, will feature experts from several destinations and organizations and focus on the tourism business as well as recognize excellence across the sector with awards for outstanding individuals and organizations, according to the statement.