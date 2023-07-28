The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association recently announced that Jamaica will host the 42nd edition of Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace next year.

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig, in a news release, praised Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett and the Jamaican Hotel and Tourist Association for partnering with CHTA to host what she said was the association’s most important event, which brings together buyers and sellers of the region’s tourism products and services.