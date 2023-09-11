During Miami Carnival week, the Junior St. Thomas Steel Orchestra will get the chance to showcase their talents in the Panorama Steelband competition.
The much-anticipated competition, presented by Carib Beer, will take place Friday, Oct. 6, at Central Broward Park. Produced by the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee, the annual Caribbean musical event in South Florida is both multicultural and international, according to a news release.
“At this year’s event, we’re going to have seven bands competing for the trophy,” Dexter Bleasdell, Panorama Manager for the Miami Carnival, said in the release. “Aside from the competing local groups, we have bands from St. Thomas, New York City, and Trinidad and Tobago.”
Other performers include Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, Sticks’ n Tones Steel Orchestra, Metro Steel Orchestra, New Generation Branches Steel Orchestra, Melo Groove Steel Orchestra, and Elite Pan Stars Academy.
The Antigua & Barbuda Ministry of Education, Sports, and The Creative Industries will sponsor a special performance by Hells Gate Steel Orchestra, the release said
Miami Carnival’s Panorama kicks off a weekend of activities for Miami Carnival that include J’ouvert on Saturday and Sunday’s parade of bands and concert. In past years, the steelpan competition has attracted multigenerational audiences and audiences from across the Caribbean.
“At Panorama, people come out to celebrate the steel drum,” Bleasdell said in the release. “You have grandparents who love the instrument which debuted more or less around their time. The older generation is excited to see their kids and grandkids participate, so you could easily have three generations sitting in the stands.”
The judges for the competition hail from South Florida, Trinidad and Tobago, and other Caribbean islands and are well-versed in the musical tradition, some having been steelpan band performers themselves.
During the competition, bands will be judged on arrangement, performance, tone, and rhythm, and this year, the reigning Panorama band winner, Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, will return to defend their title.
“This event is so special because of the number of pan players who come from all over the world,” Lauderhill Steel Ensemble band leader Jeremy Phillips said in the release. “The Miami Carnival always pays tribute to steelpan music, and this is an event I look forward to every year.”