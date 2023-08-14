ST. THOMAS — The check presentation ceremony for the 12th annual King of the Wing contest took place Monday at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum. Alpine and White Bay Group, organizers of the competition, revealed the donation from this year’s event and presented a check for $124,937.34 to Children’s Museum Executive Director Chantel Hoheb and her staff.
The King of the Wing contest, which took place June 10, is an annual chicken wing cook-off held at Magens Bay Beach. This year the event set records with thousands of people in attendance, 46 participating teams, and $124,937.34 raised.
Rapper, singer and record producer French Montana personally crowned the winners, and also performed live. Joining the panel of judges this year was mokbar chef/owner and Iron Chef winner Esther Choi. Teams consisting of top local restaurants, businesses, organizations and chicken wing enthusiasts prepared an impressive variety of delicious wings.
This year’s winner, in the Restaurant Division, was The Tap Room/St. John Brewers, a laid-back eatery and brewpub in Mongoose Junction in Cruz Bay. The V.I. Water and Power Authority won best Overall wing and the Non-Restaurant Division.
In addition to being the island’s most anticipated, family-friendly culinary and community event, King of the Wing serves as a crucial fundraising platform for local charities. Starting in 2010, King of the Wing has now raised $783,623 for local nonprofits.
The Children’s Museum provides the Virgin Islands community with unique and meaningful experiences through fun, high-quality exhibits and programs. Located on St. Thomas, the museum’s mission is to bring children and families together in an interactive, educational space where dynamic play inspires a passion for learning.
“The organizers and the Children’s Museum have to thank the donors and the community for consistently coming out and showing their love and support for the King of the Wing,” said Andrew Park, VICM board member and partner at Alpine. “We could not do it without everyone’s help and participation.”
King of the Wing has supported various charities throughout the years, including Nana Baby Home, Junior Achievement of the Virgin Islands, and more recently the V.I. Children’s Museum.
“King of the Wing is a celebration of the Virgin Islands community. We are grateful for the opportunity to grow the event and its charitable impact every year,” said Charles Kim, managing partner of Alpine. “100% of the funds raised are donated to the charitable beneficiary — not only to sustain itself but also so it may help it grow and thrive.”