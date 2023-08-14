King of the Wing donation

Charles Kim, far left, with V.I. Children’s Museum Executive Director Chantel Hoheb, Vernon Araujo and Andrew Park at the King of the Wing check presentation Monday on St. Thomas.

 Photo by ALPINE AND WHITE BAY GROUP

ST. THOMAS — The check presentation ceremony for the 12th annual King of the Wing contest took place Monday at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum. Alpine and White Bay Group, organizers of the competition, revealed the donation from this year’s event and presented a check for $124,937.34 to Children’s Museum Executive Director Chantel Hoheb and her staff.

The King of the Wing contest, which took place June 10, is an annual chicken wing cook-off held at Magens Bay Beach. This year the event set records with thousands of people in attendance, 46 participating teams, and $124,937.34 raised.