United Jazz Foundation

From left to right, Catherine Kling, Liberty V.I. commercial director; Giovanna Ramírez de Arellano, Liberty V.I. senior director of communications and corporate responsibility; Bala Balakrishnan, Liberty V.I. general manager; Nicole Parson, United Jazz Foundation vice president; Dion Parson, United Jazz Foundation president; and Yadira Valdivia, Liberty Foundation executive director, during a recent check presentation on St. Thomas.

 Photo by LIBERTY FOUNDATION

ST. THOMAS — With school back in session, the United Jazz Foundation is kicking off its V.I. Youth Ensemble music education program for underserved teens in St. Thomas, thanks to a $5,000 grant recently from the Liberty Foundation.

“The funding of the Liberty Foundation will enable United Jazz Foundation to continue to support the young people of the U.S. Virgin Islands and create a safe environment that will help children blossom and become more confident as they focus on their learning process and on achieving their dreams,” Nicole Parson, vice president and CEO of United Jazz Foundation, said in a press release. “With music as a tool, United Jazz Foundation identifies, educates, and mentors students to assist them in reaching their potential.”