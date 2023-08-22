When Shemina Peroune of Guyana was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture 2023 earlier this month and won the Best Interview and Miss Photogenic categories, two queens from the U.S. Virgin Islands also had reasons to be proud.
Miss St. Thomas La’Monee Morris and Miss St. Croix Tatyana Massiah were among the Top 5 in the pageant. When it was over the 21-year-old Morris, who is the reigning 2022 St. Thomas Ambassadorial Queen, was named second runner-up and her iridescent beaded gown earned Best Evening Wear. She also won the Best Promotional Video category for a marketing video of St. Thomas.
Massiah, 26, who was the second-runner up in the 2019 Crucian Christmas Festival Queen Pageant, won the Best Swim Wear category for a bubble gum pink ensemble that featured a cover-up that from the front was fashioned into an exaggerated rose before opening up to reveal a stunning one-piece suit underneath.
The Miss Caribbean Culture pageant, which was held in Nevis on Aug. 8, saw contestants from nine Caribbean countries compete in a variety of categories, including interview, talent, swimwear, evening wear, and question and answer. Jada Ross, Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who was first runner-up and won the Best Talent category, rounded out the Top 5 along with Miss Trinidad and Tobago.
Taiesa Lashley, who coached Morris during her win last Carnival and for the pageant in Nevis, told The Daily News that Morris was “happy, elated, and honored, and very happy” with her placement.
The ROTC cadet at the University of the Virgin Islands is currently traveling to train and compete in twirling, Lashley said.
During the pageant, which was streamed live online, Virgin Islanders were able to cheer on their hometown queens vying for the title.
Massiah, who works as an executive assistant to the chief nursing officer at Luis Hospital, told The Daily News that she was given the opportunity to represent the island in the pageant, which required a representative from both St. Thomas and St. Croix. While her title is “Miss St. Croix” it is different from the title given to the whoever is crowned Crucian Christmas Festival queen, also referred to as Miss St. Croix.
Massiah described the pageant as an “amazing opportunity to represent my culture and home of St. Croix.”
“To do something for my community — representing my home and culture of St. Croix — I wouldn’t change that for nothing,” she said. “I relished seeing the new and familiar faces and making friends and meeting my amazing pageant sisters.”