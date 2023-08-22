Morris (Best Evening Wear)

Miss St. Thomas La’Monee Morris, center, who won Best Evening Wear and placed second runner-up in the Miss Caribbean Culture pageant, is joined on stage by Shemina Peroune of Guyana, left, who was crowned 2023 Miss Caribbean Culture Queen, as well as Miss Photogenic and Best Interview, and Jada Ross, Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who was the first runner-up and won the Best Talent category.

 Photo by MISS CARIBBEAN CULTURE PAGEANT

When Shemina Peroune of Guyana was crowned Miss Caribbean Culture 2023 earlier this month and won the Best Interview and Miss Photogenic categories, two queens from the U.S. Virgin Islands also had reasons to be proud.

Miss St. Thomas La’Monee Morris and Miss St. Croix Tatyana Massiah were among the Top 5 in the pageant. When it was over the 21-year-old Morris, who is the reigning 2022 St. Thomas Ambassadorial Queen, was named second runner-up and her iridescent beaded gown earned Best Evening Wear. She also won the Best Promotional Video category for a marketing video of St. Thomas.