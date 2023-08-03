When the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s underground project began conduit excavations on Strand Gade in 2021, officials knew there was a strong likelihood that unmarked burials could be discovered. The road is bordered by the Cruz Bay Cemetery on both the north and south sides. Ultimately, four burial features containing the remains of five individuals were discovered and work in that section of roadway was halted immediately.
The remains and their associated belongings found during excavation for the WAPA project will be reinterred Monday at 3 p.m. in an existing abandoned crypt in the lower cemetery. The abandoned crypt has been demolished and a burial monument is being constructed.
Each burial will be placed in the crypt in individual boxes. The V.I. State Historic Preservation Office is working with the local government to arrange a more formal memorial service at a later date, said Brooke Persons, director of the Jeffrey L. Brown Institute of Archaeology at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga
Persons shared information about the individuals whose burials were discovered and plans for their reinterment at a virtual public meeting on July 27.
There are approximately 400 marked burials in the upper and lower cemetery, which is maintained by the V.I. Department of Public Works. There are reports of individuals being buried there by 1829, but the cemetery was likely in use from the late 1700s, said Persons.
“Recovery of burial features is a responsibility that no one takes lightly,” said Persons. “We’re trying to honor the cultural practices of these individuals based on what we’ve observed. By bearing witness to the past, we hope to honor their memory.”
Burial features in the area were likely disturbed during road construction between 1954 and 1983, said Persons, and indeed, the burials discovered in 2021 showed evidence of previous interference. During efforts to identify, document, and recover associated burial features, the remains and associated personal belongings stayed on St. John for the duration of the project.
Items found with the burials as well as the remains themselves helped paint a picture of the individuals found during excavations.
Burial 1, discovered across the street from the entrance to Gallows Point Resort, was found largely intact though there was evidence it was previously disturbed, possibly during road construction, said Persons.
The remains are those of a male, likely aged 35 to 59, who stood about 66 to 71 inches tall and was likely buried between 1850 and 1880. No pathology was observed in the skeleton, and ancestry was unable to be assessed due to missing skeletal elements. A single personal item found with the remains, a five-hole bone button, is an item commonly used for front flat pants or undergarments in the 1860s. Iron nails and fragments of wood were found outlining the burial, suggesting the use of a simple wooden coffin.
Burial 2, found just east of burial 1, showed evidence of “very heavy disturbance previously,” said Persons. Few skeletal remains, including three leg bones, representing at least two individuals were found. The sex, height, and population affinity were unable to be assessed, but the remains found were skeletally mature indicating the decedents reached adulthood prior to their deaths. No pathology was observed on the remains. A single artifact of a porcelain saucer hand-painted with polychrome and gilt that was found adjacent to the burial could indicate African descent.
“There are observed cases in which ceramics, plates, or saucers are included either within burials or on top of coffins for African-descended peoples during the 18th and 19th centuries,” according to the University of Tennessee report. “While such ceramics may represent a personal item, the last item used by an individual, an accidental inclusion following the funeral or wake, or a more functional practice meant to mask natural decay during funerary processions, other reports suggest that it could also be associated with a broader cultural practice of placing a container of salt or salt and coffee mixtures within or around the burial.”
The saucer’s hand-painted border was common after the 1820s, but the heavily disturbed nature of the burial makes it difficult to draw any firm conclusions, said Persons.
Burial 3, located east of burial 2, was the most intact and represented a female age 45 to 49. The skeletal remains were extremely fragile due to the dampness of surrounding soil and disturbance from a nearby tree’s root growth. Ancestry and stature were unable to be assessed, and no pathology was found on the skeleton. Fifty-eight brass tacks, commonly used as decorative elements on coffin lids or to adhere fabric liners in a coffin’s interior, represent a practice commonly documented throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, said Persons.
Cut nails found with the burial indicate a pre-1880s chronology. Unknown fragments of metal recovered with the burial may be hooks that were commonly used to slowly lower coffins into grave shafts in the late 1800s. Two copper alloy straight pins were also recovered, possibly used to close a burial shroud or sheet.
Burial 4, found at the top of the entrance to Gallows Point Resort, showed evidence of being previously disturbed but was largely intact. The remains were those of a male, likely 50 to 59 years old and 63 to 69 inches tall.
He was determined to be of African descent and the remains showed evidence of arthritis in the left shoulder and of a condition called Diffuse Idiopathic Skeletal Hyperostosis, which would have resulted in a decreased range of motion. Cut iron nails similar to those found in burials 1 and 3 are evidence of a pre-1880s coffin burial.
“The most interesting part is the range of bone, shell, ceramic, and metal buttons which help pinpoint the date and indicate the individual was very heavily attired in numerous layers of clothing,” said Persons of burial 4. “Small shell buttons were typical of shirt buttons in the late 19th century and small ceramic buttons provide evidence of a dress shirt with a button collar and a solid post-1840s chronological association. A range of bone buttons would have been found on undergarments or suspenders. A variety of pressed metal buttons are characteristic of mid- to late-19th century clothing including front flat pants, cuff of a suit jacket, front of a suit jacket, or a vest. One fragmented straight pin could represent a shroud or small decorative element on a suit jacket. He was undoubtedly dressed in his Sunday best or a full ensemble of clothing and was likely interred between 1840 and 1880.”
Those living on St. John in the 1800s faced cholera epidemics, two devastating hurricanes, earthquakes, and a tsunami.
“It makes sense that we’d see the growth or expansion of the cemetery during this time period,” said Persons.
To read the full archaeological report, visit https://scholar.utc.edu/archaeology-reports/80/.