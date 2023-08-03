Plate

A porcelain saucer found at the burial 2 site on St. John.

 Photo by UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE

When the V.I. Water and Power Authority’s underground project began conduit excavations on Strand Gade in 2021, officials knew there was a strong likelihood that unmarked burials could be discovered. The road is bordered by the Cruz Bay Cemetery on both the north and south sides. Ultimately, four burial features containing the remains of five individuals were discovered and work in that section of roadway was halted immediately.

The remains and their associated belongings found during excavation for the WAPA project will be reinterred Monday at 3 p.m. in an existing abandoned crypt in the lower cemetery. The abandoned crypt has been demolished and a burial monument is being constructed.