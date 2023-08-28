The Ross Cares Foundation, in partnership with the V.I. Education Department, recently donated 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to students across the St. Thomas-St. John District.
With the assistance of Cherise Thomas and Nosakhere Richardson, Delroy Ross donated backpacks to the students of Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, Julius E. Sprauve Elementary School, Lockhart K-8 School, Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School and Charlotte Amalie High School, according to Education.
Ross also made donations to a number of civic and non-profit organizations with the provision that the backpacks and tote bags be filled with essential care items and toiletries. Organizations included the Family Resource Center, St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, St. Thomas Church of Christ, Ebenezer Gardens Senior Citizen Center, Yellow Cedar Residence, New Testament Girl Scout Troupe, Bright Beginners on St. John and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on St. John.
The Education Department said it’s grateful for the ongoing donations provided by the Ross Cares Foundation. According to the Education Dept., this act of kindness greatly benefits the students and provides them with needed resources and supplies to start the school year. The initiative was organized by Jerae Allyson Forde, director of the St. Thomas-St. John District Office of School and Community Affairs.