The Ross Cares Foundation, in partnership with the V.I. Education Department, recently donated 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to students across the St. Thomas-St. John District.

With the assistance of Cherise Thomas and Nosakhere Richardson, Delroy Ross donated backpacks to the students of Ulla F. Muller Elementary School, Julius E. Sprauve Elementary School, Lockhart K-8 School, Jane E. Tuitt Elementary School and Charlotte Amalie High School, according to Education.