Retired Army Colonel Bernard Warrington Jr., a St. Croix native, was among a few individuals who were inducted into the 2022 Quartermaster Hall of Fame during a recent ceremony in Fort Lee, Va., according to a news release.

Created in 1986, the award is the highest form of recognition the Corps offers. The much-coveted award honors retired military and civilians who are judged to have made “the most lasting significant contributions to the overall history and traditions of the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps,” according to the release.