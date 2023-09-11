Retired Army Colonel Bernard Warrington Jr., a St. Croix native, was among a few individuals who were inducted into the 2022 Quartermaster Hall of Fame during a recent ceremony in Fort Lee, Va., according to a news release.
Created in 1986, the award is the highest form of recognition the Corps offers. The much-coveted award honors retired military and civilians who are judged to have made “the most lasting significant contributions to the overall history and traditions of the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps,” according to the release.
“Simply, I am humbled by the recognition as it is emblematic of those whose shoulders I stand on,” Warrington said in the release. “I am grateful to have had mentors, and sponsors in my professional career inclusive of military service and within Akima (a leading Alaska Native corporation) who’ve enabled my skills, knowledge, and capabilities. Moreover, throughout my life and career past and present, it is my phenomenal family and a limited set of authentic friends who have fostered, empowered and strengthened me.”
Warrington, the son of Martha Mills of Queen Quarters, St. Croix, is a 1988 St. Croix Central High School graduate. His family includes his wife, TaMekii Clark-Warrington, and adult children Naomi and Nigel Warrington.
Bernard was nominated by retired Major General Hawthorne Proctor, the 46th Quartermaster commandant. Each year a selection board appointed by the Quartermaster General reviews all nominations for the honor. Selectees receive a Quartermaster Hall of Fame medallion.
In addition, Warrington is a President, United States of America Volunteer Service Award recipient for community service and recipient of the 2013 Ethel Mae Mozo-Stewart Community Service Award from Georgia College and State University Alumni association.
He is also the founder and CEO of Faith to Change, Inc., a nonprofit, a motivational speaker, and a published author of two books, the release added
The Army Quartermaster Corps is a sustainment and former combat service support branch of the Army. It is also one of three Army logistics branches, the others being the Transportation Corps and the Ordnance Corps.