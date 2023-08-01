The St. Croix Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has been recognized for its work on an anti-gun violence initiative that was supported by a public service announcement, and led to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issuing proclamations on gun violence prevention awareness.
The chapter was selected as the international chapter recipient of the Action Award for Excellence in Social Action at the organization’s 56th National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., on July 21.
The award was in recognition of the chapter’s social action Anti-Gun Violence Initiative, “implemented to raise awareness on gun violence prevention and to reduce the incidences of gun violence in the St. Croix community,” according to a news release.
“It was a humble honor to be recognized for our chapter’s social action initiatives at the 2023 National Convention, which hosted close to 25,000 participants,” Chapter President Petra Victor said in a prepared statement. “Living in a small community compels us to focus on the critical social issues that plague the health and safety of all residents. St. Croix Alumnae Chapter will continue to be on the forefront of combatting gun-violence and other social ailments in the territory.”
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. comprises 825 chapters that implement social action initiatives globally under its Five Point Programmatic Thrust.
The local chapter’s efforts “are part of Delta’s national initiative to get gun violence to be addressed as a health issue.”
According to the statement, the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter hosted a trilogy of roundtable discussions “in its ongoing efforts to make a profound impact to stop the plethora of gun violence in the St. Croix community.”
The first roundtable was held during National Gun Violence Prevention Week in 2021. “Through the chapter’s efforts, Gov. Albert Bryan, Jr. issued a proclamation declaring June 1-7 as National Gun Violence Awareness Week and June 3 as National Gun Violence Prevention Awareness Day, recognizing and supporting efforts to prevent gun violence,” the release noted.
The roundtable forums were comprised of a panel of key stakeholders and community partners including government agencies, nonprofits, and professional service providers. Antonio Emanuel, executive director of the Virgin Islands Office of Gun Violence Prevention, a newly established agency within the Office of the Governor, served as keynote speaker. The forums were held to increase awareness of and show support for the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, “as well as to bring together varied community stakeholders with a common mission to end gun violence and provide vital services to victims and survivors of gun violence. Gun violence is a community problem that requires a community solution,” the release said.
In addition to the forums, the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter produced a PSA focused on the concept that the entire community can play a part in ending gun violence, which should be treated as a public health issue.
The chapter collaborated with and received funding from the anonymous tip line initiative Crimestoppers USVI, and Lions Haven After School Program, which were in alignment with the gun violence prevention measures. The PSA is currently heard on local radio stations throughout the Virgin Islands.
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. was founded in 1913 on the campus of Howard University to promote academic excellence; to provide scholarships; to provide support to the underserved; educate and stimulate participation in the establishment of positive public policy; and to highlight issues and provide solutions for problems in their communities. Chartered in 1975, the St. Croix Alumnae Chapter has actively served the St. Croix community through initiatives and programs that benefit the underserved.
During the convention in July, Supreme Court Justice Kentaji Brown Jackson, former BET CEO Debra Lee and Rashida Jones, MSNBC president, were among six individuals who received honorary membership into Delta Sigma Theta, joining MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid and CNN’s political analyst Abby Phillips, and diplomat Atallah Shabazz among those who received honorary membership in 2021. Other notable honorary member recipients include longtime Essence magazine editor, Susan Taylor, and actresses Angela Bassett and Sheryl Lee Ralph, former CNN host Soledad O’Brien, as well as singers Roberta Flack and Shirley Caesar. The late Aretha Franklin, Natalie Cole, Lena Horne, Ruby Dee Davis, Cicely Tyson, Barbara Jordan and Betty Shabazz also were honorary members.