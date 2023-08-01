Deltas

St. Croix Alumnae President Petra Victor, center, and members, from left to right, Trisha Harris, Denise Muller Lake, Lilla Canton and Linda Petersen display the Social Action award that the local chapter received for its anti-gun violence initiative.

 Photo by ST. CROIX ALUMNAE CHAPTER OF DELTA SIGMA THETA

The St. Croix Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., has been recognized for its work on an anti-gun violence initiative that was supported by a public service announcement, and led to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. issuing proclamations on gun violence prevention awareness.

The chapter was selected as the international chapter recipient of the Action Award for Excellence in Social Action at the organization’s 56th National Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., on July 21.