Coast Guard graduate

U.S. Coast Guard graduate Ensign Silas A. Wisehart of St. Thomas.

 Photo by LISA WISEHART

Ensign Silas Wisehart, a born-and-raised Virgin Islander, grecently graduated with a bachelor of science in management from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, CT.

Wisehart is excited about his first assignment as a deck watch officer on Coast Guard Cutter Melvin Bell, a new sentinel class cutter named after native Hawaiian retired Coast Guard Master Chief Melvin Kealoha Bell, the first master chief of color, and the first electronics technician master chief.