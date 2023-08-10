ST. JOHN — For more than six years, Loraine “Ms. Pat” Richards has had a dream to bring her dance group, the Dynamic Dancers, to Orlando, Fla.
Late last month, that dream finally came to fruition when she and 25 girls — ages 4 to 17 — plus five adults, traveled to Orlando for a weeklong trip. Though her goal of having the dancers perform at Disney World wasn’t able to come to fruition, the trip on July 25 still had a major impact on the children, Richards said.
“I had kids go with me who were going through a lot at home and they had a blast and enjoyed themselves,” said Richards. “I felt a lot of satisfaction doing this trip and I will do it again if I have to, a million times.”
The trip was the first time leaving island and experiencing a flight for many of the girls, Richards said.
“One of the little girls was like, ‘Ms. Pat, we are up in the sky!’” Richards recalled with a laugh.
The group rented a 15-bedroom, 16-and-a-half bath home in Orlando — “If you ask any of them, they’ll tell you they stayed in a mansion,” said Richards. The home itself, complete with pool, hot tub, and game room, was excitement enough that the girls opted to stay in and just enjoy their surroundings on their first day in Orlando.
Once they adjusted to the thrill of their accommodations, the group made a trip to a trampoline park, which proved to be yet another source of wonderment for the girls.
“Some of the kids didn’t know you could put trampolines together in one building and jump from one to the next,” said Richards.
Perhaps the biggest highlight was a trip to Universal Studios, where the girls enjoyed roller coasters, water rides, and everything the theme park has to offer. Richards tagged along via scooter, as she is recovering from a full knee replacement surgery she underwent earlier this summer.
The group also saw the movie “Barbie” in the theater and went shopping. They ate most of their meals at home to save some money. All told, the cost of the trip was about $25,000, much of which the girls themselves raised through water and cake sales.
“When we first got to the house, I told the girls, ‘This is you. You worked for this and you got it,’” said Richards. “We all got together and said a prayer to thank God almighty for this, because he’s the first person you have to thank. They knew they wanted this trip and they worked for it.”
Donations toward the trip kept coming in even as the group prepared to board the ferry to leave the island, with people at the ferry dock pitching in with some last-minute cash.
Not long after the conclusion of the Orlando trip, the Dynamic Dancers were already asking where they could go next. Richards had a ready answer — Washington, D.C.
“I’m taking the girls to the White House and I’m hoping they can dance for Vice President Kamala Harris,” said Richards.
The Dynamic Dancers founder is working to leverage connections with the Sigma Theta Omega chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, a historically African-American sorority of which Harris is a member.
“We’re also looking into different schools or summer programs in the area where we could perform,” said Richards.
“You know here in the Virgin Islands we hear about the president, the vice president, and the White House, but I want them to see it,” said Richards. “When I said I was taking them to the White House next, one was like, ‘You know we have white houses in St. John.’ They’re going to be in for a surprise. I want them to be able to say we went to see where the president lives.”
Airfare and accommodations to Washington, D.C. are pricier than Orlando, so Richards said she’s kicking off fundraising for that trip, slated to take place next summer.
To donate toward the Dynamic Dancers Washington, D.C. trip, payments can be made via PayPal to llovelyloraine@yahoo.com or by contacting Richards at 340-626-4804.
“From starting the dance group until now, I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction with the things the girls have experienced,” said Richards. “The satisfaction of the kids is the biggest blessing.”