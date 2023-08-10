ST. JOHN — For more than six years, Loraine “Ms. Pat” Richards has had a dream to bring her dance group, the Dynamic Dancers, to Orlando, Fla.

Late last month, that dream finally came to fruition when she and 25 girls — ages 4 to 17 — plus five adults, traveled to Orlando for a weeklong trip. Though her goal of having the dancers perform at Disney World wasn’t able to come to fruition, the trip on July 25 still had a major impact on the children, Richards said.